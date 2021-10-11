CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can the Cast of Just Beyond Finish the Disney Villain Quote?

d23.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInspired by the works of R.L. Stine, the brand-new anthology series Just Beyond tells astonishing and thought-provoking stories of a reality just beyond the one we know. Before all eight episodes begin streaming Wednesday, October 13, only on Disney+, we asked five of its cast members to channel their inner baddies and finish iconic quotes from Cruella De Vil, Dr. Facilier, and more Disney Villains. Gabriel Bateman, Cedric Joe, Jy Prishkulnik, Megan Stott, and Lexi Underwood have four multiple choice options to choose from… but that doesn’t mean this game is easy! To quote Ursula, “Life’s full of tough choices, isn’t it?”

