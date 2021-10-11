CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Balmain Designer Olivier Rousteing Opens Up About Fireplace Explosion Burns 1 Year Later: 'So Lucky'

By Naledi Ushe
Health
Health
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBalmain designer Olivier Rousteing shared a vulnerable photo of himself one year after suffering burns from a fireplace explosion in his home. The French fashion house creative director, 36, had bandages covering his entire upper body and head as well as burn marks on his face in a photo he posted on Saturday.

Health

Health

