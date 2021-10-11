Vitamin D: Do you have enough?
Many people have been wondering, “What is all this hype about Vitamin D?” This vitamin has received more press lately as researchers correlate its link in the COVID-19 pandemic and have highlighting the role of Vitamin D in multiple systems. This is a new-found role as Vitamin D’s primary role is calcium absorption, which is essential in the musculoskeletal system. The expanding discovery of Vitamin D in other tissues links its role to different systems such as the cardiovascular, neurologic, and immune systems.boonecohealth.org
