Jack Eichel’s days in Buffalo are likely numbered.Image: Getty Images. Can you technically rebuild something if you never built anything in the first place? It’s just a “build” then, right? This being the Buffalo Sabres, it’s even arguable that anything gets constructed in the first place. It’s just that building in your neighborhood that’s been four or five different restaurants or bars and none of them seems to stick more than a few months. It seems like a good location, and everything around it does well, but every few months you walk by and all the lights are off and the space is cluttered with miscellaneous junk. Maybe it’s a front for something else, maybe it’s cursed, maybe it’s just an unfathomable run of moron custodians, but whatever it is, nothing ever works. It’s that place.

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO