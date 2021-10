A volcano continues to dramatically spew out lava on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain in the early hours of Sunday. Authorities on Sunday monitored a new stream of molten rock that has added to the destruction of over 1,100 buildings. Anything in the path of the lava — homes, farms, swimming pools and industrial buildings in the largely agricultural area — has been consumed. The partial collapse of the volcanic cone has sent a new lava stream heading toward the western shore of the island.

WORLD ・ 4 DAYS AGO