9 Best Places to Order Omelettes in Chicago

Chicago’s brunch scene is nothing to squawk at. Whatever neighborhood you find yourself in, there’s a delicious spot to satisfy your early-morning cravings. When it comes to breakfast foods, eggs top the list for versatility and customization and omelettes make a great no-fail choice to start your day. Like a pizza, you can put anything you want in an omelette and it’s always *chef’s kiss*. This time, we rounded up 9 of the best places to order omelettes in Chicago. All there’s left to decide is whether you’re #TeamKetchup or #TeamHotSauce.