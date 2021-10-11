CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch live: Open hybrid cloud and GitOps among topics slated for coverage at KubeCon, Oct. 13-15

Cover picture for the articleOne key trend worth watching at the upcoming KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America event will be progress on the open hybrid cloud. The concept brings interoperability, workload portability and open-source software to the cloud computing environment. It has been widely discussed in company forums for major tech players, including Red Hat Inc., IBM Corp., Nutanix Inc. and AT&T Inc.

DOD completes key step in JWCC multicloud procurement program

The U.S. Defense Department has completed the market research phase of its Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability, or JWCC, program, which aims to modernize the Pentagon’s information technology infrastructure. The development was reported on Thursday by Federal News Network. Danielle Metz, the DOD’s deputy chief information officer for the information enterprise,...
Startup aims to apply AI to helping people overcome fear of public speaking

Seattle-based startup Yoodli Inc. has raised a $1 million pre-seed funding round to develop a novel application of artificial intelligence: helping people overcome their fear of public speaking. The company’s technology, which is still in development, uses a combination of machine learning and deep learning to analyze video clips of...
Productivity startup Notion valued at $10B in latest $275M funding round

Notion Labs Inc. today disclosed that its valuation has jumped to $10 billion from $2 billion last April thanks to a new $275 million funding round led by Sequoia Capital and Coatue. The significant increase in the startup’s valuation is a reflection of its rapid business growth. San Francisco-based Notion,...
Privacy concerns in Europe prompt VMware to launch sovereign cloud initiative

Should the global cloud market be centered so much on the United States? A number of nations in Europe don’t think so, and that’s beginning to drive a noticeable shift toward country-specific sovereign clouds. The issue is data, where it resides and who controls it. As Amazon Web Services Inc.,...
The future of semiconductors: A deep dive with Futurum’s Daniel Newman

Semiconductors are at the heart of technology innovation. For decades, technology improvements have marched to the cadence of silicon advancements in performance, cost, power and packaging. In the past 10 years, the dynamics of the semiconductor industry have changed dramatically. Soaring factory costs, device volume explosions, fabless chip companies, greater...
Three steps to making remote work visible during the Great Wait

As technology has augmented and reshaped the way in which we work, companies remain divided on the future of work – and more specifically, where we’ll work. Whether you’re in favor of a full-time return or persistent remote working, newly developed variants have undoubtedly thrown a spanner in the works for corporations across the globe.
As microservices transform enterprise computing, architecture planning becomes more critical

Containers and cloud native development processes are changing the way the enterprise thinks about data storage management. With the current use of microservices, architecture planning is critically important, according to enterprise storage platform company Portworx Inc., a VMware Inc. partner. In fact, if organizations build architectures with forethought, then surprise escalations in scaling, as was the case early on during the pandemic, can take place without failures.
How the pandemic and cloud infrastructure changed the education world overnight

The pandemic transformed the world overnight, with the public sector being no exception. Education was especially hit hard, with millions of students globally switching to remote classrooms and depending on the integrity of the internet to further their learning. With team efforts from educators and tech companies alike, education has been radically transformed, joining other industries in the digital migration era, according to Kim Majerus (pictured), vice president of U.S. public sector education, state and local government, at Amazon Web Services Inc.
Hailo reels in $136M for its ultrafast edge AI chip

Artificial intelligence chip startup Hailo Technologies Ltd. today announced that it has closed a $136 million funding round to expand go-to-market operations and improve its technology. The round was led by Poalim Equity and Gil Agmon. Tel Aviv-based Halio has raised a total of $224 million to date. Hailo’s AI...
Oracle to add 14 new cloud regions by end of 2022

Oracle Corp. today announced plans to expand its public cloud platform by building 14 additional cloud regions around the world over the next year. A cloud region is a set of data center infrastructure resources that Oracle makes available to customers on an as-a-service basis. Each cloud region is made up of three fault domains, which are hardware deployments that are isolated from one another to a large degree and feature separate power supplies. Companies can spread their cloud workloads across multiple fault domains to ensure that they will remain available even if one of the underlying hardware deployments encounters technical issues.
Why successful customer service is about more than engagement

One of the most ubiquitous developments in the customer service business over the past decade is the growth in the number of ways that customers can engage with a company when they have an issue. From customer contact centers and websites to mobile apps and chatbots, customers today have a wide array of ways to get in touch with a brand when they have questions or need help.
Becoming ‘cloud smart’ – Why the future of cloud services depends on partnerships, not competition

It’s no secret that the pandemic has forced almost everyone and everything to undergo dramatic change. Businesses are especially rushing to adapt to a rapidly developing digital economy as remote services and interactions accelerate toward being a necessity. And companies such as VMware Inc. are stepping in as the unsung heroes in these situations, curating cloud solutions for customers globally and forging valuable professional relationships along the way.
Reaching $6B valuation in 18 months, cloud security startup Wiz raises $250M

Cybersecurity startup Wiz Inc. today announced that it has achieved a $6 billion valuation, a mere 18 months after launching, thanks to a new $250 million funding round led by Greenoaks Capital and Insight Partners. The round comes six months after Wiz’s previous raise. The Israeli startup secured $350 million...
Google Cloud grows its partner ecosystem around big data, hybrid work and sustainability

Google Cloud is one of the most capable cloud computing platforms around, but it wouldn’t be what it is without the expertise of Google LLC’s vast ecosystem of partners. In the past few years Google Cloud has massively expanded that ecosystem, with regular announcements about new integrations, services and solutions provided by third-parties across a variety of industries and technologies. So it’s no surprise to learn Google Cloud is growing its ecosystem even more, with more than 20 new and expanded partnerships announced at Google Cloud Next ’21 today.
Q&A: HPE’s Zerto acquisition expands GreenLake Edge-to-Cloud platform

Disaster recovery has become a “when” not “if” scenario. The past few years have seen cyberattack statistics shoot through the roof, and while disruptions caused by natural disasters are still a cause for concern, it’s the threat of a ransomware attack that makes security officers stress. Looking to lighten ransomware...
VMware reimagines security and networking in a remote world

Companies still can’t underestimate the profound impact that COVID-19 and working remotely from home has had on people’s lives and society. With the fields of networking and security, the pandemic has caused a fundamental rethinking of what is truly possible — because the stakes are even higher. “Just in the...
After fits and starts, Google’s cloud strategy is finally finding its footing

Avis Budget Car Rental LLC popularized the phrase, “We’re number two. We try harder.” But what do you do when you’re number four?. That’s the challenge facing Google LLC in its drive to overcome a late start, a once questionable commitment and two dominant competitors in the market for public cloud services. With a market share that has languished in the sub-10% market range for a decade, the Google Cloud Platform has a steep hill to climb.
