Imagine you are the leader of a public sector union contemplating putting in a cheeky demand for a pay rise – one you know that your members have not earned through greater productivity. You know that it is likely to end up with a long strike which could cost your members dearly in lost earnings, and that there is no guarantee that they will enjoy a pay rise at the end of it. You are trying to weigh up your chance of success – and then the Prime Minister comes on the radio telling us how he is going to turn Britain into a ‘high wage economy’, trying to make-out that a supply chain crisis is a good thing because it is helping boost pay, and that as a nation we can have our cake and eat it. How do you react? You are going to conclude that your chances of extracting a pay rise from the government has just increased immeasurably.

