Marshall, Illinois Observes Columbus Day: Schools Closed

October skies are here in Marshall, and our first October holiday has arrived. Columbus Day!. Illinois is one of many states that recognizes Columbus Day as a holiday, so that means… NO SCHOOL for the kiddies. Also, all federal offices and the post office will be observing the day, so there will be no mail delivery… though Amazon may act differently. Banks typically close for this one, too, so if you go to the bank on Monday and find it’s not open, they are honoring Christopher Columbus. But even if your bank is open, it is considered a Federal Reserve holiday, so don’t be surprised if one of your transactions doesn’t go through immediately. Give it a day or so and check again.