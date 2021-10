Australia’s international borders are due to reopen next month for people returning to states with 80% vaccination rates. Australian citizens and permanent residents who are fully vaccinated with an approved vaccine will be allowed to quarantine at home. They will also be able to leave Australia without exemption from early November. But this does not mean the plight of Australians who have been stranded overseas during the pandemic is over. We have been tracking the experience of this group during the pandemic. Our research shows not just the inadequacy of government support to this group, but some of the immediate and...

HOMELESS ・ 22 HOURS AGO