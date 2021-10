Italy’s bankrupt national airline, Alitalia, made its final flight on Thursday night, marking the end of the 74-year-old carrier — the Pope’s favourite — and an end of an era for Italy.There were some tears from cabin crew and a toast from pilots after Flight AZ1586, from Cagliari, Sardinia to Rome, landed shortly after 10pm.The perpetually crisis-hit carrier, which has operated in the red for more than two decades, is being replaced by a new, slimmed-down state-owned entity called ITA.It will fly to a handful of former destinations, focusing more on long haul and less on fiercely competitive domestic routes.But...

