Arkansas State

Don’t Drive Down These Haunted Arkansas Roads After Dark

By Mario Garcia
 3 days ago
Have you ever been driving down some old highway or road at night and get spooked because you thought you saw something you couldn't explain? Believe it or not, it happens more often than you think especially when driving in Arkansas. For example, that hitchhiker on the side of the...

Brenda Hymes
3d ago

This sounds scary but I have lived in Arkansas all my life and in Little Rock for 23 years and this is the first time I have ever heard about the scary roads. But I'm not planning on going down none of them especially in Scott, where the mother and child got killed, this was sad and scary.

Twrry Huntington
3d ago

I don't know what those stories are true or not but when I was a little girl my dad would tell us a scary story and then he would send us out in the dark either up to the cemetery or out back to get money off of a rabbit cage he raised rabbits when you had to go in the dark all by yourself it was very scary he always let us go with two or three of our brothers and sisters when we had to go to the cemetery after dark it was lots of fun but it was also very scary

KOSY 790AM

KOSY 790AM

Texarkana, AR
KOSY 790AM plays the best Gospel music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

