Texarkana, AR

Free ‘Thank You Breakfast’ For Educators in Texarkana All This Week Oct 11-15

By Lisa Lindsey
KOSY 790AM
KOSY 790AM
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Teachers and educators help shape the future and the future of our kids. They put in long hours making class plans for the year, grading papers, homework and tests and just being a good influence on every child and teenager that walks into their classroom. Teachers and educators in Texarkana...

kosy790am.com

Related
KOSY 790AM

5 Cool Things To Do This Weekend In Texarkana

From great live music at local restaurants to great spooky things to do this weekend. You can truly find it all in Texarkana. 1. All of the live music in Texarkana in one place. No matter what type of music you like you can find some great live music at your favorite spot in Texarkana this weekend.
TEXARKANA, AR
KOSY 790AM

Looking for a Job in the Medical Field? Recruitment Event Oct. 20

Wadley Regional Medical Center in Texarkana will be hosting a recruitment event at Brewster’s on the Boulevard at 4303 Texas Blvd #2 on Wednesday, October 20. From 10 AM - 2 PM, representatives from the Wadley Human Resources department will be on-site to answer questions about Wadley and available job opportunities. Drop-in for a cup of coffee and conversation with Wadley staff members.
TEXARKANA, AR
State
Texas State
City
Texarkana, AR
Local
Arkansas Lifestyle
Texarkana, AR
Lifestyle
Local
Arkansas Food & Drinks
Texarkana, AR
Food & Drinks
Local
Arkansas Government
Texarkana, AR
Government
KOSY 790AM

A&W Returns to Hot Springs! What About Texarkana?

I was in Hot Springs recently when I noticed an A&W right off the loop and immediately it began bringing back memories of when Texarkana used to have two A&W's. Back in the 60s and 70s, the A&W Root Beer stand was located at the corner of Hickory and 9th Street. It was a place where teenagers gathered and cruised around on the weekend, reminding me a lot of Mel's in the movie American Grafitti. I guess you could say, it was that era's Sonic Drive-In. You would pull up in a stall and wait for the carhop to come out and take your order, no red buttons to push back then. One of their signature drinks of course was their famous root beer served in a cold Frosted Glass mug, so delicious. When I was a kid my mother would always buy me and my brother a baby mug to take home, I've still got one somewhere. Sure you can buy their root beer in a can or bottle but it's just not the same as getting that fresh frosty mug taste.
TEXARKANA, AR
KOSY 790AM

Texarkana-Area COVID-19 Numbers for October 12

(AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order Monday to prohibit any entity, including private business, from enforcing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate on workers and called on state lawmakers to pass a similar ban into law. The Republican Governor previously sought to ban state and local governments from enforcing a ban but had not stepped into rules businesses set for their workers. It was not immediately clear if the latest order would face a quick court challenge.
TEXARKANA, TX
#Breakfast#Grading#Food Drink#Covid#Healthcare#First Responders#Sausage Biscuit#Bacon Egg#Cheese Biscuit#The Texarkana Mcdonald
KOSY 790AM

‘Tom And Jerry’ Is This Weeks Free ‘Movies In The Park’

Tom And Jerry is this week's featured movie for the Texarkana, Texas Parks and Recreations Department "Movies in the Park." Movies in the Park start between 7and 8 PM and are shown in the field across from the old airplane at Spring Lake Park in Texarkana. The movies are free and the Texarkana Parks Department wants to promote a very family-friendly atmosphere.
TEXARKANA, TX
KOSY 790AM

Three Arkansas Spooky Destinations Listed as ‘Must See’ in The US

Ready to get a little creeped out? There is a cemetery in Arkansas that made a list of spooky destinations that are a 'must see' along with two other sites. The article by promoversreviews.com listed spooky destinations in every state that people might not know about but are totally worth checking out. Arkansas had three places on the list and one of the spots isn't too far from Texarkana.
TEXARKANA, AR
KOSY 790AM

What Does A Blue Pumpkin Mean For Halloween?

It is early October and we are so ready for Halloween. I know my kids are so ready to be able to go door-to-door trick or treating in our small neighborhood. If you have kids like I do they are already working on their costumes and who they want to be this year. My daughter Addy is set on Wendy from Peter Pan and my son Grant is hard at work on his costume. He is always looking to do something unique and he makes them himself.
FESTIVAL
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KOSY 790AM

Two Great Live Events Highlight The Live Music In Texarkana

There is a new festival in Ashdown and a great live music event tonight in downtown Texarkana that highlights all of the great music you can experience this weekend. There is a new festival in Ashdown this weekend and it will feature some great bands. "Hoot Fest" will be Friday and Saturday night in Ashdown and will have the "Moss Brothers" on Friday night. Saturday night you can check out "The Dusty Rose" band at Dee's Barn and Venue in Ashdown Arkansas.
TEXARKANA, AR
KOSY 790AM

Ready to Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Spring Lake Park

The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting Texarkana area residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s® on October 16, 2021, at Spring Lake Park. During Walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony, a mission-focused...
TEXARKANA, AR
KOSY 790AM

Experience Ancient Wine Making With A Grape Stomp & Fall Festival

If you love wine then you are going to love what is taking place this Saturday. It's a good old fashion Grape Stomp plus a Harvest Party with live music. Before there were grape presses to help make wine there was grape stomping. A big barrel filled with loads of grapes where the townswomen and men would stomp the juice out of the grapes with their bare feet. While the price is now just for the fun of it, believe it or not, it was a very sanitary method in the wine-making process.
TEXARKANA, AR
KOSY 790AM

Remember in Texarkana When You…

Texarkana is my hometown I started my career in radio when I was a teenager in high school and have been doing radio most of my life. Texarkana has given me a ton of great memories and I'm sure if you were born here some of the same applies to you too. Let's take a trip down old memory lane together. Remember in Texarkana When?
TEXARKANA, AR
KOSY 790AM

KOSY 790AM

Texarkana, AR
ABOUT

KOSY 790AM plays the best Gospel music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kosy790am.com/

