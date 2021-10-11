CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Marine and retired FBI exec. asst. dir. drives school bus during driver shortage

By WKRC
WKRC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WTVR/CBS Newspath) - Michael Mason will tell you that if you’re going to do something, do it right. Maybe it’s a lesson he learned during his time as an officer in the Marines. Or it could be lessons learned during his time as an executive assistant director...

