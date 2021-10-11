Loretta McKee

Monmouth - Loretta M. (Benson) McKee, 88, of Monmouth, IL passed away at 3:50 am, Sunday, October 10, 2021 in Cameron, IL. Loretta was born December 7, 1932 in Monmouth, IL the daughter of John and Stella (Richardson) Benson. She was raised and educated in Monmouth, graduating from Monmouth High School in 1950. She later attended Carl Sandburg College in Galesburg, IL. Loretta married James Robert McKee on April 6, 1952 at the First Presbyterian Church of Monmouth with Rev. Arthur R. Hall officiating. They were married for 62 years at the time of his passing on July 12, 2014. Loretta was a school bus driver for Cavanaugh Bus Service as her children were growing up. She later managed the Montgomery Ward Catalog Store in Monmouth for several years during the 1970's. Loretta later worked as the Personnel Manager at Western Stoneware for over 20 years before retiring in 1998. She was a member of the Monmouth First Christian Church. She was a member of the Monmouth Evening Lions Club, the Monmouth American Legion Auxiliary, the OSF Holy Family Medical Center Lights of Love, she was also a free-lance writer for the Monmouth Review Atlas. She was a member of the Monmouth Altrusa Club where she was awarded the Altrusa Women of the Year in 2000 and the Outstanding Altrusan Award in 2002. She was also awarded the Monmouth Chamber of Commerce Athena Award in 1995. Loretta was very committed to serving her community. She was active in several organizations including the American Heart Association, the American Cancer Society, the Western Illinois Area Agency on Aging and PASS just to name a few. Loretta loved flowers and gardening. She also enjoyed traveling and spending as much time as possible with her family. She is survived by her three children, Jacqueline (James) Geer of Milan, IL., James J. (Angela) McKee of Cameron, IL and Todd K. (Freda) McKee of Monmouth, 11 grandchildren, Eric Larson, Jason Kiper, Dustin (Erica) McKee, Jessica (Darren) Ferguson, Alan (Taryn) McKee, Alexandria McKee, Dalton McKee, Addison McKee and Cole McKee, Katrina (Ian) Gunn and Matt Geer; 9 great grandchildren, Jaxyn Larson, Aiden Ferguson, Anna Leigh Ferguson, Emily Gunn, Andrew Gunn, Landon Peterson, Liam McKee, Kaydon McKee and Renleigh McKee; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and one sister, Barbara Kuan. Funeral services will be 2:00 pm, Saturday, October 16, 2021 at McGuire & Davies Funeral Home and Crematory, Monmouth, IL. Interment will be at Warren County Memorial Park, Monmouth. Visitation will be Saturday afternoon at the funeral home from 1:00-2:00 pm. Memorials may be given to the First Christian Church of Monmouth, Monmouth Evening Lions Club or OSF Holy Family Medical Center Lights of Love. For more information or to leave an online condolence please visit, www.mcguireanddaviesfuneralhome.com.