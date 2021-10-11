CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Democrats in Congress Hold the Fate of the Planet in Their Slippery Hands

By Steve Cohen
Columbia University
 4 days ago

The two funding packages now being debated by Congress and held up by “moderate” Senators Manchin and Sinema along with a flock of so-called “progressives” are quite possibly the best chances we will ever have to accelerate the decarbonization of our economy and adapt to the climate change that is already baked into our atmosphere. It is not simply that America is running out of time; without American leadership, the rest of the world will not adequately transition to a green economy. China is already re-starting its coal industry, and the developing world hunger for energy requires rapid development and transfer of renewable energy technologies along with subsidies to price it below fossil fuels. The developed world will need to provide those technologies and subsidies and we need to do a better job than we’ve done, for example, with the COVID vaccine.

