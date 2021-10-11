CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
High school football rankings: Miami Central replaces Corner Canyon in MaxPreps Top 25 after Chargers' 48-game win streak snapped

By Zack Poff, MaxPreps.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo. 3 Westlake (Austin, Texas) had one of the most impressive wins, but it came at a cost. Clemson-bound quarterback Cade Klubnik left the game with a shoulder injury in the first half of the Chaparrals' 35-0 win over previously unbeaten Bowie (Austin). He's expected to miss a few weeks and return before postseason play begins in early November.

