High school football rankings: Miami Central replaces Corner Canyon in MaxPreps Top 25 after Chargers' 48-game win streak snapped
No. 3 Westlake (Austin, Texas) had one of the most impressive wins, but it came at a cost. Clemson-bound quarterback Cade Klubnik left the game with a shoulder injury in the first half of the Chaparrals' 35-0 win over previously unbeaten Bowie (Austin). He's expected to miss a few weeks and return before postseason play begins in early November.www.maxpreps.com
