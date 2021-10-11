CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monmouth, IL

Lorene Venard Bush

Daily Review Atlas
 5 days ago

Lorene Venard Bush, age 97, passed away September 30, 2021 at Quality Center for Rehabilitation and Healing in Lebanon, TN. Lorene was born May 14, 1924 in Monmouth, IL to the late Robert and Elizabeth Venard. She attended Monmouth High School and later married Gail Eugene Bush on June 1, 1952. She was a resident of Monmouth for over 55 years before settling in Lebanon, TN in 2003. Lorene had been a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary since the 1950's, as well as a lifelong follower of the Lutheran faith. Mrs. Bush also enjoyed working cross word puzzles and word searches.

