Jerry Icenogle

Galesburg - Jerry L. Icenogle, 55, of Galesburg, IL formerly of Monmouth, IL passed away at 4:58 pm, Monday, October 4, 2021 at Seminary Manor, Galesburg, IL. Jerry was born September 2, 1966 in Monmouth, IL the son of Richard and Ann (Melton) Icenogle. He was raised and educated in Monmouth, IL graduating from Yorkwood High School in 1984. He later graduated from Carl Sandburg College with an Associates Degree in Medical Office Assistant. He married Tabitha Galaty on July 4, 1999 in Gerlaw, IL. He was currently engaged to Amy Pleshko. Jerry was a switchboard operator at the OSF St. Mary's Medical Center Specialty Clinic in Galesburg for the past 3 years. He was a member of the Sunday Funday Bowling League in Abingdon, IL. He enjoyed fishing, playing Pokémon GO, betting on and watching all sports. He is survived by his Fiancé, Amy Pleshko of Galesburg; his children, Shea Berlin of Ft. Madison, IA, Mikayla Icenogle of Plainfield, IL, Zachary Icenogle of Plainfield, IL, Joseph Pleshko of Monmouth, IL, Charley Pleshko of Macomb, IL, Kaitlyn Pleshko of Galesburg, IL, Joshua Pleshko of Peoria, IL and Molly Pleshko of Galesburg, IL; one grandson, Deagan Fenton of Ft. Madison, IA; his mother Ann Johnson of Little York, IL; one sister, Kathy Klein of Tiffin, IA; his brothers, David Icenogle of Waterloo, IL and Joe (Ranae) Icenogle of Lone Tree, IA; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and his faithful companions, Butkus and Ziggy. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Murl and Mabel Melton; his father and his step-father, William Johnson. Memorial services will be 6:00 pm, Friday, October 8, 2021 at McGuire & Davies Funeral Home and Crematory, Monmouth, IL. Visitation will be held prior the services Friday at the funeral home from 4:00-6:00 pm. The family requests that visitors please wear Chicago Cubs or Chicago Bears or your favorite sports team's apparel to the services. Memorials may be given the Jerry L. Icenogle Memorial Fund. For more information or to leave an online condolence please visit, www.mcguireanddaviesfuneralhome.com.