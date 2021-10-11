CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mother Sues School District After Son Contracts COVID-19 Following Removal Of Mitigation Measures

 3 days ago
Kendall Tietz

A mother in Wisconsin is suing the Waukesha School District and Waukesha School Board over its removal of COVID-19 safety measures after her son contracted COVID-19 from exposure to another student with symptoms, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

Shannon Jensen, other parents, and students filed a complaint on Tuesday seeking an injunction to force the school district to comply with the Centers for Disease Control and Preventions (CDC) COVID-19 guidelines for schools, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

The Minocqua Brewing Company Super PAC is funding the lawsuit, the Journal Sentinel reported.

On May 12, the Waukesha School Board removed its mask requirement and other COVID-19 mitigation measures it used throughout much of the 2020-21 school year, the complaint reads, according to the Journal Sentinel.

Despite this change, Jensen’s son and his younger brothers continued to wear masks to school, the complaint states.

In September, one of Jensen’s sons tested positive for COVID-19 after he sat next to a classmate who did not wear a mask, according to the complaint.

The two other Jensen sons later tested positive and went on to miss school to quarantine together at home.

Jensen told the Journal Sentinel that she received belated notifications from the district that her son’s classmate tested positive for COVID-19 and that the district employed no contract tracing or guidelines for when a given class of students must quarantine.

The brewing company funding Jensen’s lawsuit is owned by Kirk Bangstad, an outspoken critic of former President Donald Trump’s handling of the pandemic.

Bangstad previously unsuccessfully campaigned against incumbent Republican Rep. Rob Swearingen of Wisconsin.

The Minocqua Brewing Company Super PAC’s goal is “to remove Republican federal and state elected officials who perpetuated the election lies that caused the Insurrection of January 6, 2021, and whose downplaying of the seriousness of Covid 19 caused so many unnecessary deaths in our country,” according to its website.

