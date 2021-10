Several months ago, Rider University engaged in a partnership with Credo, a national higher education consulting firm, for the purpose of helping Rider create a sustainable path forward in this shifting higher education and post-pandemic environment. The engagement with Credo is critical in our efforts to create a viable and more nimbly adaptable institution in an extremely competitive marketplace. We are all invested in Rider’s long-term future and want to ensure that it is the best college for our students, staff and faculty for years to come.

COLLEGES ・ 2 DAYS AGO