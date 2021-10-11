CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
USAA Bolsters Leadership Team On Heels Of Charlotte Expansion

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- USAA announced today the hiring of Chief Accounting Officer Brad Weber, Bank Chief Risk Officer Mani Sulur and Senior Vice President, Financial Risk, George Stamatelatos. All three executives will be based out of USAA's new Charlotte office and will help position USAA for a strong second century of serving the financial needs of the military and their families.

Weber, who will also serve as a senior vice president, comes to USAA from Bank of America where he held a variety of finance leadership positions over the past decade. He will have primary responsibility for managing and maintaining sound accounting operations, external financial and regulatory reporting, internal controls, accounting policy and tax functions. Prior to Bank of America, Weber spent 15 years at PricewaterhouseCoopers where he provided auditing and consulting services to financial services companies. He is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Weber will report to Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President Jeff Wallace, who is also based in Charlotte.

"I'm so excited to be joining USAA as we near our 100 th year of serving the military community," said Weber. "Our presence in Charlotte is growing rapidly and I'm eager to work with our CFO Jeff Wallace to lead and expand our talented finance team here."

Sulur joins USAA from Wells Fargo where he most recently served as executive vice president and control executive for its consumer lending businesses. He brings deep risk, compliance, audit, operations and technology experience to USAA's leadership team. Sulur, who will lead all aspects of risk management for USAA Federal Savings Bank, has a bachelor's degree in electronics and communication from PSG College of Technology in India and a master's degree in computer information systems from Southern New Hampshire University.

"The opportunity to join a mission-driven company like USAA is incredibly gratifying and I am grateful to lead our talented team of bank risk professionals across the country," said Sulur. "It's highly motivating to serve USAA members daily by ensuring consistent, compliant products and services."

Stamatelatos also joins USAA from Wells Fargo where he most recently served as chief audit director, responsible for the consumer lending audit team. He has over 25 years of banking experience, having held various first, second and third-line leadership roles at Wells Fargo, JP Morgan Chase, Bank of America, Citibank and Capital One. Stamatelatos will lead teams overseeing USAA's financial risks that include credit, market, interest rate and liquidity in addition to model, strategic and reputational risk. He holds a bachelor's degree in finance from Arizona State University.

"USAA's loyal membership, strong brand reputation, digital presence and world-class team of professionals made my decision to join USAA an easy one, said Stamatelatos. "It's an honor to be a USAA leader and I'm very excited to continue building our risk teams here in Charlotte and across the country."

Both Sulur and Stamatelatos will report to Chief Risk Officer and Executive Vice President Neeraj Singh.

"I'm confident the addition of these great leaders will help to advance our mission serving military families as we enter our second century," said USAA President and Chief Executive Officer Wayne Peacock. "Attracting quality financial services leaders was a driving force in selecting Charlotte for our expansion."

USAA's Charlotte-based employees are scheduled to begin moving into The Square at South End, located at 200 West Boulevard, in February 2022. That office is expected to eventually host approximately 750 employees who will work either onsite or in a hybrid model.

USAA Founded in 1922 by a group of military officers, USAA is among the leading providers of insurance, banking and investment and retirement solutions to 13 million members of the U.S. military, veterans who have honorably served and their families. Headquartered in San Antonio, USAA has offices in seven U.S. cities and three overseas locations and employs more than 36,000 people worldwide. Each year, the company contributes to national and local nonprofits in support of military families and communities where employees live and work. For more information about USAA, follow us on Facebook or Twitter (@USAA), or visit usaa.com.

Contact: USAA Media Relations External_communications@usaa.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usaa-bolsters-leadership-team-on-heels-of-charlotte-expansion-301397228.html

SOURCE USAA

