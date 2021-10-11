CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Do You Know Your Recipe For Mental Health?

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With 982,800 rotations of a bicycle wheel, Max Hobhouse and Sophie Traube, the cyclists for Top to Bottom, have discovered their thoughts on mental health. The trip they took this past summer was to raise awareness for mental health but what they discovered along the way became a very personal journey.

This trip created time for Max and Sophie (T2B cycling team) to dig even deeper into their mental health wellness and awareness. "We started with the goal to be advocates for mental health awareness, and we will continue to do so, but what we didn't realize until we looked back was how much we would learn about our own devices for mental health," Max informed.

"We each came up with items that we feel embody ourselves to be mentally healthy," said Sophie.

The idea all started with a sudden stop for a bite to eat that entailed a pizza. "We were in the middle of Wyoming wondering where we would sleep next, and before we knew it, we were in the back of a pizza shop helping make a pizza and learning the "special" sauce recipe," said Sophie Traube. "That night, as we shivered in our tent, it hit us; we all need our own recipe," continued Sophie, "each of us must find and create it." "The base may be the same, but we all need to add in our own spices," included Max Hobhouse.

About toptobottomusa.org

Top to Bottom, a fundraising cycling initiative in aid of two mental health organizations: James' Place (UK) and the National Alliance on Mental Illness ( U.S.A). Founded by two friends on an epic bike ride from Portland to New York City, cycling 4,000 miles across 13 States in 50 days and found their own journey of discovery. Sponsor: Fortnum and Mason

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/do-you-know-your-recipe-for-mental-health-301397224.html

SOURCE Top 2 Bottom Cycling

