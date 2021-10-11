CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myanmar's Suu Kyi pleads not guilty to breaking virus rules

Cover picture for the articleBANGKOK (AP) — Ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi and former President Win Myint pleaded not guilty Monday to violating COVID-19 restrictions, their lawyers said, as the pair were formally indicted after the army seized power. Each was charged with two counts under the Disaster Management Act for failing...

Laredo Morning Times

Corruption trial of Myanmar's Suu Kyi hears payoff claim

BANGKOK (AP) — A former ally of Aung San Suu Kyi, Myanmar's leader ousted in a February military takeover, testified at her corruption trial on Friday that he had handed to her large amounts of cash and gold in proceedings supporters say are meant to discredit her. A Special Court...
International Business Times

No Defence Witnesses At Suu Kyi Incitement Trial: Lawyer

An American journalist imprisoned by Myanmar's junta since May has been hit with a second criminal charge, his lawyer told AFP on Tuesday. Danny Fenster, managing editor of Frontier Myanmar, was detained at Yangon International Airport as he attempted to leave the country. He is currently on trial for allegedly...
AFP

Myanmar junta unlikely to grant regional envoy meeting with Suu Kyi: spokesman

Myanmar's junta has said it was unlikely an ASEAN special envoy tasked with facilitating dialogue in the coup-hit country would be allowed to meet ousted pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi. The Association of Southeast Asian Nations has been under global pressure to help resolve the crisis in member state Myanmar, where more than 1,100 people have been killed in post-coup violence according to a monitoring group. Brunei Second Foreign Minister Erywan Yusof, who was selected as the bloc's envoy in August after lengthy wrangling, has called for full access to all parties when he visits. But a junta spokesman told AFP on Thursday it would be "difficult to allow for meetings with those who are facing trial."
Aung San Suu Kyi
Win Myint
US News and World Report

Myanmar's Suu Kyi Tired, Seeks Less Court Time Over 'Strained Health' Lawyer

(Reuters) - Myanmar's detained former leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Monday asked a judge to reduce the frequency of her court hearings due to strained health, her lawyer said, but assured the public there was no concern about her condition. Suu Kyi, who is on trial and attending court...
AFP

Philippines' Duterte to prepare defence against ICC probe

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has said he will "prepare for my defence" against an International Criminal Court probe into his deadly drug war after he retires from politics. "I will prepare for my defence in the ICC," Duterte said in a pre-recorded speech released late Monday, in his first public comments on the investigation, having previously insisted he would not cooperate with the court. ICC judges authorised in September a full-blown probe into Duterte's anti-narcotics campaign, which rights groups estimate has killed tens of thousands of people, saying it resembled an illegitimate and systematic attack on civilians. "Just stick to the facts because there are records of it. I am not threatening you -- just don't cheat me on the evidence," Duterte said in the speech, which came two days after he declared he would retire from politics.
IBTimes

International Call For Myanmar To Let Envoy Meet Suu Kyi

Eight countries and the EU diplomatic chief on Friday urged the Myanmar junta to let a regional special envoy meet ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi. The call comes as concerns grow over the military government's commitment to a "five-point consensus" agreed with regional bloc ASEAN to defuse the bloody crisis that erupted after Myanmar's February 1 coup.
whtc.com

Myanmar military won’t allow ASEAN envoy to meet Suu Kyi – spokesman

(Reuters) – Myanmar’s ruling military will not block a special Southeast Asian envoy from visiting the country but will not allow him to meet detained former leader Aung San Suu Kyi, because she is charged with crimes, a spokesman said. Junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun, in comments issued by the...
abc17news.com

Myanmar issues gag order on senior lawyer defending Suu Kyi

BANGKOK (AP) — The main lawyer for Myanmar’s ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi says he has been issued a gag order barring him from talking about her cases. Suu Kyi, whose elected government was overthrown by the army in February, is being tried on several criminal charges that supporters say were concocted to discredit her and justify the takeover. Fellow defense lawyer Kyi Win confirmed that Khin Maung Zaw had been summoned to sign an undertaking not to reveal information to the media. The order will choke off virtually all first-hand accounts of Suu Kyi’s ongoing trials, which are closed to reporters and the public. The only accounts of the proceedings have come from the lawyers defending her and her co-defendants.
The Independent

ASEAN ministers mull censuring Myanmar for hindering envoy

Southeast Asia’s top diplomats will discuss in an emergency meeting Friday whether to allow Myanmar s military leader to attend an annual summit after a crisis envoy was barred from meeting ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi The Association of Southeast Asian Nations had appointed Brunei Second Foreign Minister Erywan Yusof in August as its special envoy to mediate an end to the Myanmar crisis. However, he abruptly canceled his trip to the violence-wracked nation this week after being informed by his hosts that he would not be able to meet Suu Kyi and others as he wanted. Myanmar...
