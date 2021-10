Just a few weeks ago, Netflix shared updated lists of their biggest movies and shows ever, based on several different metrics: One according to the total number of minutes that viewers consumed, and one based on the most accounts that watched at least two minutes of each movie or series in its first 28 days of release on Netflix. At the time, the biggest Netflix show ever was Bridgerton, which topped both lists. It had been viewed by 82 million Netflix accounts for a total of 625 million minutes.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO