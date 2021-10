Dr. Michael Donahue is a board-certified, fellowship-trained orthopedic surgeon with a practice devoted to spine surgery. He has more than 20 years of experience in orthopedic surgery, and is dedicated to maximizing conservative care and exploring less invasive options prior to offering surgical alternatives. These less invasive options may include physical therapy, bracing, chiropractic care, and injections. If surgery is necessary, he has vast experience in all aspects of spinal surgery, from minimally-invasive to complex reconstruction. Dr. Donahue continues to be active in continuing medical education by holding national speaking roles at the Orthopedic Academy as well as by being an integral part of the MSU orthopedic residency program.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 10 DAYS AGO