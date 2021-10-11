CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

First American Financial Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

By Business Wire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

First American Financial Corporation (FAF) - Get First American Financial Corporation Report,a leading global provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions, today announced that it will host a conference call on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at 11 a.m. EDT.

The call will follow the release of the company's earnings results for the third quarter of 2021, which is scheduled earlier that day at 6:45 a.m. EDT.

The conference call, which will also be broadcast over the Internet and is open to investors, members of the financial community, the media and other members of the public, can be accessed online at http://www.firstam.com/investor or by dialing toll free 877-407-8293. Callers from outside the United States may dial +1-201-689-8349.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available through Nov. 4, 2021 by dialing 201-612-7415 and using the conference ID 13724239. An audio archive of the call and a copy of the third-quarter 2021 earnings release, including the financial information contained therein, will also be available on First American's investor website.

At the present time, the company expects to release its fourth-quarter and 2021 year-end earnings results on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022 at 6:45 a.m. EST and host a conference call at 11 a.m. EST on the same day.

About First American

First American Financial Corporation (FAF) - Get First American Financial Corporation Report is a leading provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions that traces its heritage back to 1889. First American also provides title plant management services; title and other real property records and images; valuation products and services; home warranty products; banking, trust and wealth management services; and other related products and services. With total revenue of $7.1 billion in 2020, the company offers its products and services directly and through its agents throughout the United States and abroad. In 2021, First American was named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For ® list for the sixth consecutive year. More information about the company can be found at www.firstam.com .

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211011005611/en/

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Goldman Sachs profits up 63% on surge in dealmaking activity

Goldman Sachs reported a jump in third-quarter profits Friday behind robust gains in its financial advisory and trading divisions, capping a strong week of results for large US banks. The big New York investment bank reported profits of $5.3 billion, up 63 percent on a 26 percent increase in revenues to $13.6 billion. Key drivers for Goldman during the quarter included a jump in revenues tied to completed mergers and acquisitions, initial public offerings and capital-raising efforts by private companies. Goldman also turned in a strong performance in its global markets division, driven by higher revenues in equity trading.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Wells Fargo earnings top estimates as it releases $1.7 billion from loan loss reserves

Wells Fargo & Co. Inc. said Thursday it had net income of $5.122 billion, or $1.17 a share, in the third quarter, up from $3.216 billion, or 70 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Revenue fell to $18.834 billion from $19.316 billion. The FactSet consensus was for EPS of $1.00 and revenue of $18.273 billion. The bank said it released $1.7 billion from its credit loss reserve, equal to a 30 cents bump in EPS. It also booked a charge of $250 million, or 5 cents a share, for an enforcement action taken by the Office of the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Title Insurance#Wealth Management#Real Estate#First American
TheStreet

Media Advisory - Ritchie Bros. To Host Third Quarter 2021 Results Earnings Conference Call On November 05, 2021

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Ritchie Bros. (RBA) - Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated Report and (TSX: RBA) the world's largest industrial auctioneer and a leading equipment distributor, invites interested parties to participate in its third quarter 2021 earnings conference call, occurring on Friday, November 5, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time / 8:00 a.m. Pacific time / 3:00 p.m. GMT. During the call, company executives will discuss Ritchie Bros.' earning results and answer questions from analysts and institutional investors. The Company's third quarter 2021 earnings results will be released after NYSE and TSX markets close the day prior, on November 4, 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Bank Of Hawaii Corporation Conference Call To Discuss Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results And Board Declares Quarterly Dividend For Preferred Stock

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) - Get Bank of Hawaii Corporation Report will release third quarter 2021 financial results on Monday, October 25, 2021 before the market opens and hold its quarterly conference call at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Hawaii Time) on the same day. The live call,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Morgan Stanley fattens profit by $1 billion as investment banking revenue jumps

Morgan Stanley on Thursday said its third-quarter net income rose to $3.7 billion or $1.98 a share, from $2.7 billion, or $1.66 a share, in the year-ago period. Revenue increased to $14.8 billion from $11.7 billion a year ago. Analysts expected the investment bank to earn $1.69 a share on revenue of $13.93 billion. Chairman and CEO James P. Gorman said Morgan Stanley "delivered another very strong quarter, with robust revenues and improved efficiency" with a return on producing a return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (ROTCE) of 20%, highlighted by its "standout performance" in its investment bank and record net new assets of $135 billion in wealth management. The firm's investment banking revenue rose about 68% to $2.85 billion from $1.7 billion. Shares of Morgan Stanley rose 1.8% in pre-market trades. The stock is up 43.8% this year, compared to a gain of 16.2% by the S&P 500.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Goldman Sachs beats Wall Street target as investment banking revenue jumps

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. on Friday reported third-quarter net income of $5.28 billion, or $14.93 a share, compared to $3.23 billion, or $8.98 a share, in the year-ago period. Net revenue increased to $13.6 billion from $10.8 billion. Net interest income climbed to $1.56 billion from $1.08 billion. Goldman Sachs was expected to earn $10.14 a share on revenue of $11.72 billion, according to a survey by FactSet. Goldman's investment banking unit nearly doubled its revenue to $3.55 billion from $1.93 billion. CEO David Solomon said the firm "saw strong operating performance" and that its "opportunity set continues to be attractive across all of our businesses." Goldman Sachs shares are up 48.3% so far this year, compared to an increase of 18.2% by the S&P 500 and a rise of 38% by the KBW Bank Index .
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

IHS Holding IPO priced at the bottom of the expected range, as company raised $378 million

Shares of IHS Holding Ltd. is set to go public Thursday, as the shares telecommunications infrastructure operator said overnight that it's initial public offering priced at $21 a share, at the bottom of the expected range of between $21 and $24 a share. The company raised $378.0 million as it sold 18.0 million shares in the IPO. The company had previously said selling shareholders were planning to sell 4.5 million shares in the IPO, but that wasn't part of the pricing announcement. With 328.05 million shares expected to be outstanding after the IPO, the pricing values the company at...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Bank of America profit boosted by reserve release

Bank of America said Thursday its third-quarter earnings rose to $7.7 billion, or 85 cents a share, from $4.9 billion, or 51 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Revenue increased to $22.8 billion from $20.3 billion. Net interest income rose 10% to $11.1 billion. The bank released $1.1 billion in reserves to its bottom line, driven primarily by asset quality improvements. A survey of analysts by FactSet estimated earnings of 71 cents a share on revenue of $21.68 billion and net interest income of $10.6 billion. CEO Brian Moynihan said the bank results were "strong" as the economy continued to improve and its businesses regained the organic customer growth momentum seen before the pandemic. The stock rose 2% in pre-market trades. Shares of Bank of America are up 42.3% in 2021, compared to a rise of 16.2% by the S&P 500.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Motley Fool

4 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy If There's a Stock Market Crash

Double-digit percentage declines in the broader market are more common than investors realize. There are no shortage of catalysts that could cause a stock market crash or correction. Buying this quartet of unstoppable companies during a broad-market decline would be a wise move. Some investors might not be thrilled with...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Right Now

Novartis, Hasbro, and Qualcomm all have some promising growth opportunities ahead that offset any short-term concerns around their stocks. The most expensive stock on this list trades at just 19 times its future earnings. All of these investments will also provide you with above-average dividend yields. Timing the market could...
STOCKS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
57K+
Post
215K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy