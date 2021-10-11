CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
RV Retailer, LLC ("RVR") Expands In Texas To 16 Stores

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RV Retailer, LLC ("RVR") today announced significant expansion in Texas. RV Retailer signed an agreement to acquire Sherrod's RV Center with two locations in the Beaumont, Texas market. The stores will be re-branded ExploreUSA Supercenter of Beaumont. RVR also celebrated the grand opening of a state-of-the-art brand new sales and service facility in Tyler, Texas.

Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President of RVR stated, "We are committed to investing in Texas to support our rapid growth and the growth in the RV industry. We look forward to entering the Beaumont market in Southeast Texas with the acquisition of two stores. In Tyler, we are excited to open a world-class facility in a great location on I-69 just south of I-20. The new dealership has a nice sales showroom, a large covered service drive and over 20 service bays. This has been a strong market since we opened in 2019 and this incredible new sales and service facility will allow us to provide superior service to our East Texas customers."

Larry Hall, President of ExploreUSA for RVR said, "We are excited to enter Beaumont with strong product brands including Grand Design, Jayco and Keystone. Expansion into the Southeast Texas region furthers our ability to serve Texans across the #1 RV state in the U.S. with 16 locations. Our re-branding of the stores to ExploreUSA Supercenter of Beaumont will leverage our strong ExploreUSA brand across Texas."

Sherrod's RV Centers are two locations in the Southeast Texas region in the greater Beaumont metroplex. The Silsbee location is right off of Highway 327 and the Vidor location is located on I-10. The stores offer leading brands and models from Grand Design, Jayco, Forest River and Keystone.

To learn more about Sherrod's RV Center and RV Retailer, please visit: https://www.sherrodrvcenter.com/ or https://www.rvretailer.com/

About RV Retailer, LLC

RV Retailer, LLC is a leading recreational vehicle retail company in the United States with a focus on providing an outstanding experience for recreational vehicle customers in new and used sales, service and parts, and customer financial services. Upon completion of the acquisition and the Blue Dog acquisition, RV Retailer will have 73 RV stores in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Missouri, Ohio, Oregon, Montana, Nevada, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. Regional store brands include: RV One Superstores, Motor Home Specialist, ExploreUSA, Sonny's Camp-N-Travel, Cousins RV, Camper Clinic, Lifestyle RVs, Family RV Group, Northgate RV, Tom's Camperland and Blue Dog RV, which sell a wide range of new and used RV brands with thousands of RVs in inventory.

RV Retailer is led by co-founders Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President, and John Rizzo, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. Jon Ferrando and John Rizzo were instrumental in building America's largest automotive retailer from start-up to over $20 billion in revenue. RV Retailer's leadership team has over 250 years of automotive and RV retail industry experience.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rv-retailer-llc-rvr-expands-in-texas-to-16-stores-301397218.html

SOURCE RV Retailer, LLC

