The Coca-Cola Company Announces ESG Presentation For Investors

By Business Wire
 3 days ago

The Coca-Cola Company today announced that Bea Perez, Senior Vice President and Chief Communications, Sustainability and Strategic Partnerships Officer, and Henrique Braun, President of the Latin America operating unit of The Coca-Cola Company, will discuss the company's environmental, social and governance (ESG) priorities during a webcast with investors on Nov. 3 at 11 a.m. ET.

Perez and Braun will be joined by other company leaders for a moderated question-and-answer session. The company invites investors to join the webcast at www.coca-colacompany.com/investors.

Investors can also learn more in advance of the event by viewing the company's most recent Business & ESG Report at https://www.coca-colacompany.com/reports/business-environmental-social-governance-report-2020

About The Coca-Cola Company

The Coca-Cola Company (KO) - Get Coca-Cola Company Report is a total beverage company with products sold in more than 200 countries and territories. Our company's purpose is to refresh the world and make a difference. We sell multiple billion-dollar brands across several beverage categories worldwide. Our portfolio of sparkling soft drink brands includes Coca-Cola, Sprite and Fanta. Our hydration, sports, coffee and tea brands include Dasani, smartwater, vitaminwater, Topo Chico, Powerade, Costa, Georgia, Gold Peak, Honest and Ayataka. Our nutrition, juice, dairy and plant-based beverage brands include Minute Maid, Simply, innocent, Del Valle, fairlife and AdeS. We're constantly transforming our portfolio, from reducing sugar in our drinks to bringing innovative new products to market. We seek to positively impact people's lives, communities and the planet through water replenishment, packaging recycling, sustainable sourcing practices and carbon emissions reductions across our value chain. Together with our bottling partners, we employ more than 700,000 people, helping bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide. Learn more at www.coca-colacompany.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211011005520/en/

