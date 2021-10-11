This Day In Lakers History: Game 6 Win Over Heat Clinches 2020 NBA Championship

The 2019-20 NBA season was one of the craziest ever as the league was forced to shut down due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, picking back up months later inside the Orlando bubble. The Los Angeles Lakers were the best team in the West in the regular season and that was again the case in the playoffs when they breezed through the Portland Trail Blazers, Houston Rockets and Denver Nuggets in five games each to make the Finals for the first time since 2010.