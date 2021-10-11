CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP Investigates Whether Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. Has Obtained A Fair Price In Its Transaction With Pacira

By PR Newswire
MILWAUKEE, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Flexion (Nasdaq: FLXN), for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Pacira.

Ademi LLP alleges Flexion's financial outlook and prospects are excellent and yet Flexion shareholders will receive only $8.50 per share in cash, plus one non-tradeable CVR. The CVR will entitle Flexion stockholders to up to an additional $8.00 per share in cash payable (subject to certain terms and conditions) upon achievement of the following milestones: $1.00 per share if total calendar year ZILRETTA net sales achieve $250 million; $2.00 per share if total calendar year ZILRETTA net sales achieve $375 million; $3.00 per share if total calendar year ZILRETTA net sales achieve $500 million; $1.00 per share upon U.S. FDA approval of FX201;and $1.00 per share upon U.S. FDA approval of FX301. The milestones associated with each contingent cash payment must be achieved, if at all, on or before December 31, 2030.

We are investigating the conduct of Flexion's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for Flexion.

If you own Flexion common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/flexion-therapeutics-inc.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP Guri AdemiToll Free: (866) 264-3995Fax: (414) 482-8001

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-ademi-llp-investigates-whether-flexion-therapeutics-inc-has-obtained-a-fair-price-in-its-transaction-with-pacira-301397034.html

SOURCE Ademi LLP

