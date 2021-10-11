Wanda Lou Day, 61 of Winchester, Ohio passed away on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at the Clermont Mercy Hospital in Batavia. She was born Friday, September 2, 1960 in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late George Estill and Martha “Mattie” Rose Shepherd Ray. She was the oldest of five children. She spent most of her time in Ohio as a child and as an adult. She lived briefly in St. Louis, MO and spent time in Kentucky. She was a 1979 graduate of New Richmond High School in New Richmond, Ohio. She married the love of her life, Richard Lee Day on March 17, 1982 in Hamilton, Ohio. To this union one child was born, Christina.

Wanda is survived by her loving husband Rick of Winchester, Ohio; daughter, Christina Johnson and husband Sean of Hillsboro, Ohio; one grandson; Jay Johnson of Hillsboro, Ohio; brothers, Jimmy (Debby) Ray, George (Pam) Ray, Billy Ray all of Hamilton, Ohio; one sister, Wilma Miller of Sardinia, Ohio; mother and father-in-law, Rich and Shirley Day of Bethel, Ohio; aunt, Barbara Ahmed of London, KY; special life-long friend of forty-six years, Denise Gilliam of New Richmond, Ohio and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Wanda was a hard worker who spent many years as a manager for the Salvation Army Thrift Store. She loved camping, planting flowers, and decorating her home. She was an avid animal lover of cats, dogs and her horse. She was a remarkable mother, wife, grandmother, cousin and an exceptional sister and aunt. She loved her family and friends. Wanda loved going to church. She was a light to many who knew her. She had many fine qualities. She loved to tease and make people laugh. Wanda was also a member of the Church of God in Hillsboro, Ohio.

Funeral Services will be held Friday, October 15, 2021 at 1:00 PM at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville. Pastor John Coyle and Minister Brian Cook will be officiating. Burial will follow in the Fincastle Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM prior to the service at the funeral home.

