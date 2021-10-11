CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Smart Horizons Career Online Education Applauds The Florida Legislature For Funding Scholarships To Help Adults Earn High School Diplomas

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Horizons Career Online Education applauds the Florida Legislature for funding scholarships so adult Floridians can earn an accredited private high school diploma online with Career Online High School through their local public library. 2.5 million Floridians 25 and older do not have a high school diploma, according to the 2019 U.S. Census.

"I'm grateful to the Legislature for funding scholarships that can turn people's lives around," said Dr. Howard Liebman, Superintendent of Schools, Smart Horizons Career Online Education. "76% of our graduates have pursued or plan to pursue postsecondary education. Career Online High School provides a flexible, online learning experience, and adults who want to know more can contact their local library."

Individuals with a high school diploma earn $8,424 more a year and approximately $250,000 more during a lifetime than those without one, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Current Population Survey.

"Career Online High School is a great way for adults to earn their high school diplomas while working around their busy schedules," said Representative Scott Plakon, who sponsored House Bill 3787, which included this funding.

The Florida Legislature and Governor approved $700,000 for Career Online High School, which is administered through partnerships with public libraries throughout the state. Currently, more than 25 libraries throughout Florida are participating.

Anyone who is interested in finding out whether they are eligible for a scholarship through a public library near them should visit FL.CareerOnlineHS.org to complete a brief survey.

Participating libraries offer the nationally accredited private high school program, which includes a 24/7 online classroom, personal academic coaches, and real-world career training in nine fields.

About Career Online High SchoolCareer Online High School is part of Smart Horizons Career Online Education, the world's first private accredited online school district. Founded in 2009, SHCOE offers online high school diploma programs designed to re-engage adults and older youth in the educational system and prepare them for the workplace or postsecondary education. The high school program includes a vocational certificate in career pathways such as home care professional, child care, office management, security professional, commercial driving, retail customer service, food services, hospitality, and general career preparation. More than 1,800 public libraries offer scholarships for the program. For more information, visit shcoe.org .

Media Contact: media@shcoe.org

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smart-horizons-career-online-education-applauds-the-florida-legislature-for-funding-scholarships-to-help-adults-earn-high-school-diplomas-301397221.html

SOURCE Smart Horizons Career Online Education

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Florida Board of Education votes to withhold funds from school districts that enforce COVID-19 mask mandates

The Florida Board of Education voted unanimously on Thursday to financially sanction eight school districts that enforced mask mandates in their schools to prevent the spread of COVID-19. These district mask policies, which adhere to federal guidance, go against state rules that require parents to have the "sole discretion" in whether their children wear masks to school.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Scholarships for ‘Career Online High School’ program available through Flagler Library

Flagler County Public Library is offering the Career Online High School program to adults, 19 and older, who want to earn a career certificate and a high school diploma. “We are very excited to once again be able to offer this program here in Flagler County,” said Library Director Holly Albanese. “To date, we have had 15 graduates of this program from Flagler County.”
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
WAVY News 10

Elizabeth State University receives $1.3M grant to help middle, high school students achieve success in higher education

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Elizabeth City State University was awarded a grant to help middle and high school students achieve higher education. ECSU was awarded a $1.3 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education to implement the TRiO Talent Search Program which is designed to give middle and high school students who would […]
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
PWLiving

Earn an Accredited High School Diploma at Prince William Public Libraries

Prince William Public Libraries (PWPL) is offering qualified community members the opportunity to earn an accredited high school diploma and credentialed career certificate through Career Online High School. Accredited by Cognia, Career Online High School is specifically designed to reengage adults into the education system and prepare them for entry into post-secondary career education or the workforce. In Prince William County, it is estimated that 40,000 adults – more than 10% of the County’s population – do not have a high school diploma.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Safety Harbor Connect

Safety Harbor Public Library Offers Scholarships to Earn a High School Diploma

Safety Harbor Public Library offers scholarships to adult residents of Pinellas County for the opportunity to earn an accredited private high school diploma online and certificate in their chosen career path. Through a partnership with Career Online High School (COHS) and the Florida State Division of Library and Information Services,...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
pncguam.com

Community-funded scholarships deliver $67,000 toward UOG students’ education

Last week, 32 University of Guam students received extra financial support toward their education with the awarding of 41 community-funded scholarships through the UOG Endowment Foundation. The foundation held a virtual ceremony on Sept. 29 to recognize both the student recipients and the personal and corporate scholarship sponsors, who contributed $67,000 in total.
CHARITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Education#Postsecondary Education#Floridians#Career Online High School#U S Census#House#Fl Careeronlinehs Org
bransontrilakesnews.com

Three area high school graduates receive scholarships

A 2021 Hollister graduate and two 2021 Reeds Spring graduates were awarded a scholarship to help in their pursuit of their degrees. Hollister High School Class of 2021 graduate, Arely Ochoa, and two Reeds Spring High School Class of 2012 graduates, Luke McFerron and Madison Stickle, can continue their college experiences thanks to scholarships from the rootED Alliance. The three will receive up to $10,000 per year, for four years.
HOLLISTER, MO
mycbs4.com

Florida now the only state to not apply for federal education funding

Florida is now the only state in the country to not apply for federal education funding. Florida Democratic spokesperson, José Parra, said the state is missing out on $2.3 billion of funding. Florida Education Commissioner, Richard Corcoran, has yet to submit a plan to the U.S. Department of Education on...
FLORIDA STATE
dallassun.com

TGR Foundation Launches Scholarship Course for Learn & Earn App, Helping Students Earn Money For College

'How to Find Scholarships' will help fund investment portfolio accounts for students to put toward higher education. NEWPORT BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / TGR Foundation, A Tiger Woods Charity, announces the newest course on the Learn & EarnTM app. The 'How to Find Scholarships' course is designed to support students in this critical aspect of the college application process. When students successfully complete the scholarship course on their smartphones, they will earn real dollars that are then invested in stock market portfolios in their names.
CHARITIES
24/7 Wall St.

This is the Best Public High School in Florida

The quality of American public schools can vary widely between states, cities, and even districts. Not all schools are able to provide students with the same level of education, access to extracurriculars, counseling, or college preparation. While each public school faces its own unique challenges, each state has one public school that stands out as […]
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
KCRG.com

New class at Dubuque Senior High School to help students with job research and career planning

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A group of students at Dubuque Senior High School are hard at work, but they are not working on Math or Science homework. Instead, they are doing research into what they want to do once they leave high school. It is all part of a new class at Dubuque Senior called Employability Skills with Job Shadowing. The class requires students to research their future career plans and do 16 hours of job shadowing.
DUBUQUE, IA
FOX8 News

Alamance County program helps students earn CNA certification before they even graduate high school

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — As healthcare systems across the state try to fill thousands of empty nursing positions, local school systems are stepping in to help. Programs like the one at the Career and Technical  Education Center in Alamance County is helping students obtain their Certified Nursing Certificate before they graduate. According to Kamari Mims, […]
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
fox4kc.com

KC Scholarship program aims to help adults earn a degree

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Moms if you’re looking for that sign to return back to school this may be it. A local organization called KC Scholars is now accepting applications to their 2022 program. Now recently celebrating five years as an organization KC Scholars aims to award life-changing scholarships to low to modest income students that want to complete a post-secondary degree.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Click10.com

Florida Commissioner of Education threatens to pull Broward County schools funding

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Under more threats of sanctions, superintendents in Broward and Miami-Dade counties are sticking to their guns, telling the State Board of Education they believe they’re complying with state law and meeting their constitutional responsibility when it comes to mask and quarantine policy. “It is worth noting...
FLORIDA STATE
lascrucesbulletin.com

Changes are on the horizon for state education

They may not come up during the 2022 New Mexico Legislature because it’s a short session restricted to budget matters and the governor’s call, but some important structural changes to education in New Mexico are on their way, said state Sen. Bill Soules, D-Doña Ana, who is chair of the Senate Education Committee and the interim Legislative Education Study Committee (LESC).
EDUCATION
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
57K+
Post
215K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy