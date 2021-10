Hip and knee replacement surgeries are performed when there is severe damage to the bones of the joints. These are also known as knee arthroplasty and hip arthroplasty respectively. The damage can occur due to injury, trauma, or arthritis that deteriorates the bones and cartilage that make up a joint. Patients who suffer from a bone tumor in the joint also need to undergo its surgical removal. Depending upon the severity of the damage, the orthopedic surgeon suggests whether the patient needs partial or total hip/knee replacement.

HEALTH ・ 7 DAYS AGO