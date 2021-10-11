CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Sonoco-Alcore To Increase Paperboard Prices In The EMEA Region

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

BRUSSELS, Belgium, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco-Alcore S.a.r.l. announces today that due to the continued escalation in the cost of European energy it will raise prices by €100 (£100) / tonne on all recycled paperboard grades sold in the Company's EMEA regions and which will be effective for all shipments made on or after the 18 th October 2021.

"Over the last few weeks we have continued to see extraordinary increases in the cost of energy across Europe. Without doubt, the current situation is wholly unprecedented and is once again forcing us to take regrettable, but unavoidable actions, to offset this inflation. We will continue to monitor the situation on a month-by-month basis and will review in line with future energy price movements." said Phil Woolley, Division Vice President - Paper Europe.

Sonoco Alcore S.a.r.l. is wholly owned by Sonoco (SON) - Get Sonoco Products Company Report and operates 24 tube and core plants and five paperboard mills in Europe.

Comments / 0

Related
pymnts.com

Capital Investments Help Payment Infrastructure Firms GPS and Nuvei Make Major Moves Across EMEA Region

As part of its efforts to accelerate technology development and global growth, payments issuer processor Global Processing Services (GPS) recently announced it has raised over $300 million, after securing a strategic investment from its long-term partner, Visa, last October. Global private equity firm Advent International and U.S. hedge fund Viking...
BUSINESS
winonaradio.com

Heating Prices Expected to Increase This Winter

(Jennifer Lewerenz KNSI) — Experts are warning Minnesotans to get ready for major sticker shock for the upcoming heating season. Geoff Greenwood with the MidAmerican Energy company says it’s not just Minnesotans who are seeing the prices skyrocket, warning, “Worldwide demand for natural gas is up here in America. production is down and our storage is down. That translates into higher market prices. And this year, they’re more than double what they were this time last year. Based on the market prices for natural gas over this last month, we predict that all money residential customers bills will increase by anywhere from 46 to 96% over the heating season.”
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emea#Paperboard#European#Company#Division
MarketWatch

Sonoco to hike uncoated recycled paperboard prices by $60 a ton for all grades from Nov. 1 as inflation weighs

Packaging company Sonoco said Thursday it is raising the price of uncoated recycled paperboard in the U.S. and Canada by $60 per ton effective Nov. 1. The price change will apply to all grades of URB. The move comes in response to continued inflationary pressures on manufacturing costs, including energy, freight, chemicals and packaging materials, the company said in a statement. "Inflation on our input costs remain unabated as we enter the last quarter of 2021, and we expect these cost pressures to continue into 2022," said Tim Davis, division vice president and general manager, North America Paper. Sonoco shares were not active premarket, but have gained 3% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 16%.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Celanese Announces Price Increase For Acetate Tow

Celanese Corporation (CE) - Get Celanese Corporation Report, a global chemical and specialty materials company, today announced it will raise prices of all acetate tow product grades sold globally by $ 0.40/kg or € 0.34/kg. This price increase will be effective for orders shipped on or after October 18, 2021, or as contracts otherwise allow.
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Price To Earnings Ratio Insights For Regions Financial

In the current session, Regions Financial Inc. (NYSE:RF) is trading at $21.89, after a 0.71% gain. Over the past month, the stock increased by 11.28%, and in the past year, by 76.76%. With performance like this, long-term shareholders are optimistic but others are more likely to look into the price-to-earnings ratio to see if the stock might be overvalued.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

MSTR Stock Price: Why It Increased Over 5%

The stock price of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) increased by over 5% in the previous trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) increased by over 5% in the previous trading session. The stock price performance of MicroStrategy closely follows the price of Bitcoin since the company holds an excessive amount of the cryptocurrency.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
pulse2.com

PALT Stock Price: Why It Substantially Increased Today

The stock price of Paltalk Inc (NASDAQ: PALT) increased by 25.98% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Paltalk Inc (NASDAQ: PALT) – a leading communications software innovator that powers multimedia social applications – increased by 25.98% today. Investors are responding positively to Paltalk announcing that it has retained strategic advisory firm ClearThink Capital to develop and deploy a comprehensive investor outreach and communications program.
STOCKS
AM 1390 KRFO

Dollar Tree Announces Price Increases at Select Stores

UNDATED -- The prices are going up at Dollar Tree. The company has announced plans to begin adding new price points above $1 across all Dollar Tree Plus stores and will begin adding additional price points above $1 in selected legacy Dollar Tree stores. Dollar Tree is on track to...
RETAIL
crowdfundinsider.com

Morgan Stanley Is Expanding its Multicultural Innovation Lab across EMEA Region

(NYSE: MS) has reportedly agreed to a £1 million investment in order to further expand its Multicultural Innovation Lab across Europe, Middle East and other areas. Initially introduced in the US back in 2017, the Lab aims to serve as an accelerator program that targets firms with women or ethnic-minority business owners that have the potential to implement technology to support “a more inclusive and sustainable future.”
BUSINESS
foodmanufacturing.com

Will Price Increases Sink Your Business?

Prior to the start of the year, Deloitte published a preview of the 2021 manufacturing industry where analysts explored what they saw as the four prevailing trends to anticipate: Navigating the disruption in the manufacturing industry; digital investment; supply chain resilience; and adapting to the new workplace. Unfortunately for many...
ECONOMY
TheConversationAU

Asia's energy pivot is a warning to Australia: clinging to coal is bad for the economy

The COP26 climate negotiations are just weeks away, and the tide is now turning against international finance of coal-fired power generation. The implications for Australia cannot be ignored. China, Japan and South Korea have been three of the largest public funders of overseas coal projects, pouring billions of dollars into new coal-fired power plants across the Asia-Pacific. This has enabled a wave of coal projects in Bangladesh, India, Indonesia and Vietnam. But in recent months, the three funding nations have each made public statements about curtailing or ending taxpayer support for new international coal power. It follows a pledge in May...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Canopy Growth enters agreement to buy Wana Brands, with deal including cash payment of nearly $300 mln

The U.S.-listed shares of Canopy Growth Corp. rose 2.0% in prmarket trading Thursday, after the Canada-based cannabis company announced an agreement to buy Wana Brands, which the company says is the number one edibles brand in North America by market share. The deal will go into effect once THC becomes federally permissable in the U.S. The deal is structured as three separate option agreements, with Canopy making an upfront cash payment of $297.5 million as consideration for entering into the agreements. When the rights to acquire each Wana entity is exercised, Canopy will make a payment equal to 15% of the fair market value of such entity at the time the option is exercised. " Wana'sleadership position and ongoing expansion across the U.S. bolsters Canopy Growth's product, brand, and geographic exposure to the U.S. cannabis market upon federal permissibility," the companies said in a statement. Canopy's stock has tumbled 35.7% over the past three months, while the Cannabis ETF has dropped 22.1% and the S&P 500 has eased 0.2%.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Stoneridge issues profit and sales warning for Q3 as supply chain snags and higher costs weigh on its OEM customers

Stoneridge Inc. , a Novi, Michigan-based maker of electrical and electronic vehicle systems, lowered its third-quarter guidance on Wednesday, and said the continued supply chain-related challenges and higher costs had reduced production schedules for its original equipment manufacturers, or OEM, customers. The company noted an IHS Markit forecast from Sept. 16 for third-quarter worldwide automotive production suggested its weighted average end-markets declined by about 13% f relative to assumptions made on its second-quarter earnings call. "The overall transportation industry continues to be challenged by the global pandemic and its aftermath," CEO Jon DeGaynor said in a statement. "Recent production...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

OPEC leaves 2022 forecast for oil-demand growth unchanged

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, or OPEC, on Wednesday left its forecast for growth in global oil demand next year unchanged, while trimming its projection for this year. In a monthly report, OPEC said it expects 2022 demand to grow by 4.2 million barrels a day, unchanged from its September outlook, with global demand expected to average 100.8 million barrels a day, "supported by healthy economic momentum in the main consuming countries and better management of the COVID-19 pandemic." OPEC said it now sees 2021 demand growth of 5.8 million barrels a day, down from its previous projection...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KBTX.com

Apparel prices on the rise as the price of cotton increases

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Over the past year, cotton has seen a steady rise in its price. With the sudden increase in value for the crop comes impacts we will see when it comes to buying clothes. According to the Government Inflation Report, apparel prices have risen by 4.2 percent over the past year.
BRYAN, TX
Axios

Used car prices are increasing again

Used cars are the poster child of the pandemic economy — and prices are on the way up again. Driving the news: After two months of cooling wholesale used vehicle prices (what dealers pay), costs increased 5.3% in September from their August levels. They're 27% higher on average than a...
BUSINESS
Reuters

OPEC meets on output increase as oil prices rally

LONDON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - OPEC and its allies meet on Monday to debate how much oil to release into the red hot market, where supply disruptions and recovering demand from the coronavirus pandemic have pushed oil above $80 per barrel. The oil price rally to a three-year high is...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
57K+
Post
215K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy