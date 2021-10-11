Lenawee County Sheriff's Office searching for missing woman

TECUMSEH, Mich. — The Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office on Monday again searched the residence and surrounding property of a woman who has been missing since April.

Dee Ann Warner, 52, was last seen the evening of April 24 and early morning of April 25 at her Munger Road home in Franklin Township, northwest of Tecumseh, according to Lenawee County Sheriff's Office. She has had no contact with friends or relatives since then.

Sheriff Troy Bevier said the search is the result of information gathered throughout the course of the investigation, which is ongoing.

“She’s been missing for quite some time,” he said. “We figured this would be the prudent time to do the follow-up.”

Assisting in the search are the FBI, Michigan State Police, Michigan DNR, K9-one out of the Flint, Mich., area and Consumers Energy. The sheriff said about 50 people are out at the search site and that the search began at about 9 a.m. Monday.

They are searching the fields and house, as well as doing some digging, Sheriff Bevier said. The focus area is about a half-mile of mostly fields, he said.

“We’re doing everything we can to make sure we’re not missing anything,” he said.

Sheriff Bevier did not know how long the search would last but said that he anticipates that law enforcement would continue as long as they felt like they had reason to keep going.

“After the search, we may have more [information], we may not,” he said. “We’re just making sure we’re doing everything.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Kevin Greca at 517-264-5364.