CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lenawee County, MI

Lenawee County Sheriff's Office searching for missing woman

By By Kate Snyder / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26UovW_0cNwT2ju00

TECUMSEH, Mich. — The Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office on Monday again searched the residence and surrounding property of a woman who has been missing since April.

Dee Ann Warner, 52, was last seen the evening of April 24 and early morning of April 25 at her Munger Road home in Franklin Township, northwest of Tecumseh, according to Lenawee County Sheriff's Office. She has had no contact with friends or relatives since then.

Sheriff Troy Bevier said the search is the result of information gathered throughout the course of the investigation, which is ongoing.

“She’s been missing for quite some time,” he said. “We figured this would be the prudent time to do the follow-up.”

Assisting in the search are the FBI, Michigan State Police, Michigan DNR, K9-one out of the Flint, Mich., area and Consumers Energy. The sheriff said about 50 people are out at the search site and that the search began at about 9 a.m. Monday.

They are searching the fields and house, as well as doing some digging, Sheriff Bevier said. The focus area is about a half-mile of mostly fields, he said.

“We’re doing everything we can to make sure we’re not missing anything,” he said.

Sheriff Bevier did not know how long the search would last but said that he anticipates that law enforcement would continue as long as they felt like they had reason to keep going.

“After the search, we may have more [information], we may not,” he said. “We’re just making sure we’re doing everything.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Kevin Greca at 517-264-5364.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Former President Bill Clinton hospitalized with non-Covid infection

Former President Bill Clinton was hospitalized in Southern California on Tuesday evening, a spokesperson said Thursday. Angel Urena, the spokesperson, said the illness is a non-Covid related infection. "On Tuesday evening, President Clinton was admitted to UCI Medical Center to receive treatment," he said in a statement. "He is on...
POTUS
CNN

January 6 committee exposes a dark truth in going after Bannon

(CNN) — The House select committee investigating the Capitol insurrection is sending an aggressive message to Donald Trump's onetime political guru -- and to the former President himself. But by moving forward to hold Steve Bannon, the architect of Trump's nationalist populism, in criminal contempt for refusing to comply with...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Lenawee County, MI
Government
Lenawee County, MI
Crime & Safety
Tecumseh, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Tecumseh, MI
Tecumseh, MI
Government
County
Lenawee County, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

US to restore full pension of FBI official fired under Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe has won back his full pension as part of a settlement of his lawsuit arising from his firing during the Trump administration more than three years ago, his lawyers announced Thursday. McCabe, a frequent target of then-President Donald Trump’s ire, was...
POTUS
CBS News

John Deere workers strike

More than 10,000 John Deere workers are on strike after contract negotiations broke down. Charlie De Mar has more.
LABOR ISSUES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan State Police#Fbi#Consumers Energy#Sheriff Bevier
The Hill

FDA panel recommends authorizing Moderna booster shot

A key Food and Drug Administration panel on Thursday voted in favor of recommending booster doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for a large swath of the population. Members of the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) voted unanimously, 19-0. The agency's vaccine advisory committee said boosters should be...
HEALTH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
410K+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy