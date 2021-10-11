Pick These 5 Low P/CF Stocks for a Value-Based Portfolio

Over the summer, I spent some time researching new stocks to trade. One of the stocks that I found is called Didi, a Chinese ride-hailing company similar to Uber. They have recently opened in the U.S. for trading against China, an action that China did not take lightly as Didi has been going against government regulations for years, in an attempt to expand profits. As a result, China has been threatening Didi, causing a major dip in the stock from $14 to $8.

