Iowa Football How They Fared
Class 5A
1. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (7-0) beat Davenport West 43-0.
2. Iowa City High (6-0) beat Davenport North 42-0
3. Southeast Polk (6-1) beat Cedar Rapids Prairie 21-20.
4. West Des Moines Valley (6-1) beat Des Moines Lincoln 49-20.
5. Ankeny (5-2) beat Des Moines North 56-7.
6. Urbandale (6-1) beat S.C. West 56-6.
7. Cedar Rapids Prairie (5-2) lost to Southeast Polk 21-20.
8. Marion Linn-Mar (6-1) beat Ottumwa 56-0.
9. West Des Moines Dowling (4-3) beat Ames 49-6.
10. Cedar Falls (4-2) beat Dubuque Hempstead 42-28.
Class 4A
1. Eldridge North Scott (7-0) beat Clinton 41-7.
2. Bondurant Farrar (7-0) beat Boone 43-0.
3. Cedar Rapids Xavier (6-1) beat Clear Creek-Amana 34-7.
4. Norwalk (6-1) beat Perry 42-0.
(tie) Waverly-Shell Rock (6-1) beat Mason City 64-20.
6. Fort Madison (6-1) lost to Liberty 24-16.
7. Indianola (6-1) beat Carlisle 38-14.
(tie) Winterset (6-1) beat Council Bluffs Jefferson 54-20.
9. Council Bluffs Lewis Central (5-2) beat Glenwood 42-19.
10. Clear Creek-Amana (5-2) lost to Cedar Rapids Xavier 34-7.
Class 3A
1. Harlan (7-0) beat Adel ADM 58-30.
2. Boyden-Hull-RV (7-0) beat Sergeant Bluff-Luton 35-10.
3. Solon (7-0) beat Fairfield 56-7.
4. Humboldt (7-0) beat Gilbert 34-10.
5. Manchester West Delaware (6-1) beat Hampton-Dumont-Cal 41-3.
6. Independence (7-0) beat Charles City 42-0.
7. Nevada (7-0) beat Algona 28-14.
8. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (5-2) lost to Boyden-Hull-RV 35-10.
9. Adel ADM (5-2) lost to Harlan 58-30.
10. Algona (5-2) lost to Nevada 28-14.
Class 2A
1. Southeast Valley, Gowrie (7-0) beat Pocahontas Area 40-3.
2. O-A BCIG (6-1) beat Estherville-LC 22-21.
3. Waukon (6-1) beat Jesup 26-14.
4. State Center West Marshall (6-1) beat Roland Story 50-21.
5. Greene County (6-1) beat Shenandoah 54-6.
6. Estherville-Lincoln Central (4-3) lost to O-A BCIG 22-21.
7. Spirit Lake (5-2) beat Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 55-6.
8. Pocahontas Area (4-3) lost to Southeast Valley 40-3.
9. West Union North Fayette (6-1) beat Union 27-21.
10. Inwood West Lyon (5-2) beat Unity Christian 27-14.
Class 1A
1. Van Meter (7-0) beat Interstate 35 43-0.
2. Underwood (7-0) beat West Monona 70-0.
3. Iowa City Regina (7-0) beat West Ranch 26-8.
4. Sigourney-Keota (7-0) beat Central Decatur 37-9.
5. Dike-New Hartford (7-0) beat Denver 35-10.
6. Dyersville Beckman (7-0) beat Sumner Fred 28-0.
7. Denver (6-1) lost to Dike-New Hartford 35-10.
8. AC GC (7-0) beat Panorama 70-0.
9. Pella Christian (6-1) beat Cardinal 52-8.
10. Hawarden West Sioux (6-1) beat Sibley-Ocheyedan 35-0.
Class A
1. Britt West Hancock (7-0) beat St. Ansgar 35-0.
2. Troy Mills North Linn (7-0) beat Hudson 36-0.
3. Moville Woodbury Central (6-1) lost to Tri-Center 26-23.
4. Traer North Tama (6-1) lost to Wapsie Valley 14-0.
5. North Butler (7-0) beat Lake Mills 40-7.
6. Grundy Center (6-1) beat BCLUW 46-7.
7. Logan-Magnolia (6-1) beat AHSTW 49-20.
8. Lisbon (6-1) beat Highland 43-0.
9. Belle Plaine (6-1) beat Pekin 52-0.
10. Winthrop East Buchanan (6-1) beat Clayton Ridge 30-0.
Class 8-Man
1. Anita CAM (7-0) beat Coon Rapids-Bayard 82-22.
2. Montezuma (8-0) beat Baxter 45-24.
3. Easton Valley (7-0) beat ED-CO 60-14.
4. Remsen Saint Mary's (7-0) beat AT-WE-VA 64-20.
5. Audubon (6-1) beat West Harrison 50-8.
6. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (6-1) lost to Don Bosco 42-36.
7. Wayland WACO (8-0) beat Winfield-Mt Union 47-20.
(tie) Lenox (7-0) beat Martensdale St Marys 62-20.
9. Jackson Junction Turkey Valley (7-0) beat Tripoli 42-36.
10. Lansing Kee (7-0) beat Midland 48-30.
