NFL

MNF Preview: Prop to Go Over

247Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmory Hunt gives his favorite player prop to go over in Monday night's game between the Colts and Ravens.

247sports.com

Audacy

'What an absolute coward call': Game-changing taunting enrages NFL community

With the game in the balance, momentum strongly on the side of the home team, a massive upset just around the corner, and a big play being made, it's every NFL fan's worst nightmare that such a picturesque scenario could be derailed by the referees. And when it's not a pass interference, or facemask, or unnecessary roughness — or any other flag that has a tangible effect on how the game is played — but a taunting penalty that is the impetus for such a momentum-crushing blow, that nightmare becomes even worse.
NFL
CBS Sports

Aaron Rodgers reveals one team he would never play for if he ever leaves Green Bay

With the Packers off to a 4-1 start this season, the Aaron Rodgers drama that dominated the offseason seems like a distant memory. However, as soon as the 2021 season ends, there's a good chance that last year's drama is going to pick up right where it left off and that's because Rodgers still doesn't necessarily seem interested in staying in Green Bay.
NFL
SB Nation

Chargers coach Brandon Staley gave a perfect response on Jon Gruden’s emails

Brandon Staley is already becoming a rising star in his first year as head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers. Staley was a linebackers coach for the Bears and Broncos before spending last season as a defensive coordinator for the Rams, where he parlayed a successful year into the Chargers top job. Now the 38-year-old is leading a 4-1 football team in first place in the AFC West with a young star quarterback in Justin Herbert.
NFL
#Mnf#Prop#Colts#Emory#American Football
The Spun

Arch Manning Lost On National Television Last Night

With Steve Sarkisian watching from the sideline, and a national television audience tuned in, five-star quarterback Arch Manning couldn’t lead Isidore Newman to a win over St. Charles Catholic on Thursday night. Heading into Thursday night’s marquee, nationally-televised game Arch had led Isidore Newman to four straight wins, each by...
HIGH SCHOOL
The Spun

Tom Brady Reveals 1 Thing He Dislikes About Florida

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady seems to be doing just fine in the Sunshine State, but it turns out there’s one thing he dislikes about his new home. On Saturday afternoon, Brady tweeted “Missing the fall this year.”. Brady spent roughly two decades in Massachusetts, so he certainly got...
NFL
The Spun

The Seahawks Have Made A Decision On Russell Wilson

It’s no secret that Russell Wilson will have to miss an extended period of time due to his finger injury. However, it wasn’t until this Friday when we found out the minimum amount of games he’ll miss this season. On Friday afternoon, Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll announced that...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Spencer Rattler’s Reaction To Caleb Williams TD Is Going Viral

Spencer Rattler’s infamous ego was on full display against Texas on Saturday afternoon. The Oklahoma quarterback got off to a disastrous start against the Longhorns and found himself in a 28-7 hole in the first quarter. Lincoln Riley knew his team needed a spark. That’s when he brought in another one of his five-star quarterbacks, Caleb Williams.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cam Newton Vaccination News

Former NFL signal-caller Cam Newton seemed to have legitimately lost the New England Patriots quarterback battle to rookie Mac Jones this past summer, but his vaccination status may have played a role in the team’s decision to cut him entirely. Well, it looks like he’s reversed course on how he...
NFL
NBC Sports

Why Roseman couldn’t stop talking about Tyree Jackson after Ertz trade

During a press conference to say goodbye to an all-time great, Howie Roseman couldn’t stop talking about a guy who has never played before. The Eagles really like Tyree Jackson. That became clear on Friday when the Eagles general manager talked about the trade of Zach Ertz and, aside from...
NFL
Turnto10.com

Twin River bettors going with Bucs over Pats

LINCOLN, R.I. (WJAR) — New England sports fans are putting their money on the adversary in Sunday's matchup between the Patriots and the Buccaneers, the Rhode Island Department of Revenue reported. Rhode Island Lottery spokesperson Paul Grimaldi said many of the bets, money line and spread, have been placed on...
GAMBLING
FanSided

Nebraska football: Scott Frost buyout makes him impervious to the hot seat

Should the Huskers fire Nebraska football coach Scott Frost? Only if they’re willing to pay him an absurd amount of money to buyout his contract. Seemingly every time things start to go right for Scott Frost and the Nebraska Cornhuskers things turn around and get ugly in a hurry. A week ago, Frost and the Huskers were close to upsetting the Michigan Wolverines, which would’ve been the big win Frost really needed to get his fanbase back on board.
NEBRASKA STATE
Yardbarker

Ravens Going With Black & Purple for MNF Matchup Against Colts

The Ravens are looking for similar luck against Indianapolis, which whisked the Colts away from Baltimore in 1984. Though Baltimore has won four of the past five games against Indianapolis, the Colts lead the all-time regular-season series, 8-5. Baltimore coach John Harbaugh is 3-3 against Indy in the regular season and 1-1 in playoff contests. Baltimore has won two straight vs. the Colts, including a 24-10 victory at Indy in 2020.
NFL
NFL

Move the Sticks: Week 4 big games, rookie report card, top-10 rookies & 'MNF' preview

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend and all the action from Week 4 of the NFL season. The guys start by breaking down the big three games from Sunday. Next, the guys give a grade to the rookies that played based off their Week 4 performances. After that, the trio look at eight improvements that happened from around the league. Then, DJ goes through his top-10 rookies through the first 4 weeks list. Following that, the guys give two word phrases to describe specific games from the weekend. To wrap up the show, DJ, Bucky and Rhett preview the Week 4 matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Gisele’s Tweet About Tom Brady ‘Trade’ Going Viral

We know that Tom Brady like to have fun with people on his Twitter account. It is clear that his wife Gisele Bundchen does on hers as well. This afternoon, a tweet popped up on Brady’s account saying that the quarterback “missed the fall” this year. That’s when Gisele decided to try and raise Buccaneers’ fans blood pressure.
NFL
The Spun

Raiders Make Official Decision On Marcus Mariota

During the Las Vegas Raiders‘ season opener, Marcus Mariota suffered a quad injury on a 31-yard run. He was placed on injured reserve shortly after the game. After missing the past four games, Mariota has finally been activated off injured reserve. This means he’ll now rejoin the 53-man roster and return to his role as the Raiders’ backup quarterback.
NFL

