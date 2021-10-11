MNF Preview: Prop to Go Over

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend and all the action from Week 4 of the NFL season. The guys start by breaking down the big three games from Sunday. Next, the guys give a grade to the rookies that played based off their Week 4 performances. After that, the trio look at eight improvements that happened from around the league. Then, DJ goes through his top-10 rookies through the first 4 weeks list. Following that, the guys give two word phrases to describe specific games from the weekend. To wrap up the show, DJ, Bucky and Rhett preview the Week 4 matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO