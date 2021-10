The green and white weren't going down without a fight. Quinton (3-4, 1-1) hosted Wetumka (5-2, 2-0) on Thursday, with the green and white falling 50-30. Quinton put itself on the board first, but Wetumka answered right back to tie the game in the first quarter. But the green and white answered right back to take a 16-8 lead at the half.

