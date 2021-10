The Suicide Squad is now available to buy on VOD and will be released on Blu-ray and DVD later this month. Director James Gunn previously teased that the Blu-ray will feature "lots of cool extras," but in the meantime, he's sharing some neat behind-the-scenes content of his own. In a recent Instagram post, Gunn shared a new look at the moment from the beginning of the film that features some of Task Force X walking together in front of the American flag. Fans have seen many images from this day of the production, which featured Gunn strutting along with the actors. The director's new video gives a closer look at the moment he joined in, and showcases the movie's epic score.

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO