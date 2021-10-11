Casper: 5 Things That Don’t Make Sense About The Ghost Movie

This haunting, contemporary Southern gothic grapples with toxic masculinity and grief among academics. After a childhood tragedy that left them seeing ghosts, Andrew and Eddie became inseparable until Eddie left Andrew to join Vanderbilt’s Ph.D. English program and insisted Andrew wait to join him. When Eddie dies by what appears to be suicide shortly after, Andrew is bereft and raging against the all-encompassing grief that strangles him. He doesn’t believe for a second that Eddie committed suicide, so Andrew travels to Nashville and joins Vanderbilt’s program to get to the bottom of what happened to Eddie. With Eddie’s ghost haunting him upon his arrival, he becomes even more certain that something more sinister is going on. Meanwhile, Andrew is forced to look closer at what his relationship with Eddie really entailed and his own gay masculinity. This is a thought-provoking, character-driven ghost story that kept me up reading late into the night.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 14 DAYS AGO