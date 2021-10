David Haye has hailed Tyson Fury as ‘one of the greatest ever heavyweights’ following his sensational win over Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas.The 33-year-old Briton climbed off the floor to stop his American challenger for a second time and defend his WBC title in emphatic fashion.And Haye, who recently called out Fury, was gushing in his praise for the undefeated champion, who is now widely recognised as the best heavyweight on the planet.Speaking on Instagram, he said: “After witnessing Fury v Wilder 3 live. It’s Undisputed that Fury is the clear No.1 in the heavyweight division, which means more than...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO