Religion

Man Who Found Missing Texas Toddler Christopher Ramírez Said God Told Him to Search for the Boy

By Inside Edition Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Texas man who found a 3-year-old boy who had been missing for days after wandering off into the woods said God told him to search for the toddler. Christopher Ramírez disappeared on Wednesday afternoon while he was playing with the neighbor’s dog, and authorities had been searching for the boy for days, using drones, helicopters and four-wheelers to search the heavily wooded area they believed he had gone into near Plantersville. The dog had returned, but Christopher had not.

Comments / 24

Kenneth Stark
3d ago

it sounds crazy but God can and does speak to some people. You will know when he does, there is no mistaking who's voice is is.

Cheryl M
3d ago

thank you God this little boy needed you and you answered alot of people's prayers

tami tate
3d ago

🙄👀👀 This really speaks to me... It's saying your the culprit

