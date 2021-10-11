Man Who Found Missing Texas Toddler Christopher Ramírez Said God Told Him to Search for the Boy

A missing 21-year-old woman from Florida was found dead in South Carolina last week, just miles from where authorities discovered her burned out car in a ditch. Fox Carolina reports that Sheridan Wahl, 21, was traveling to visit her father in Myrtle Beach—but never made it to his home. Her mother shared a Facebook post begging for help after Wahl stopped responding to calls. “Please help me find my daughter,” pleaded Kelly DeArment Wahl on Sept. 20. “We haven’t heard from her since 1p and her phone is not picking up.” On Sept. 21, Sheridan’s body was found behind a fire station in Pamplico, South Carolina. A cause of death has not been released, but an autopsy is underway. Sheridan’s car was found charred and buried in a ditch about 10 miles from her body. In a Sept. 23 update on Facebook, Sheridan’s mother wrote that a “full statement will be released pending more information.”

FLORIDA STATE ・ 19 DAYS AGO