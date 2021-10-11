Man Who Found Missing Texas Toddler Christopher Ramírez Said God Told Him to Search for the Boy
A Texas man who found a 3-year-old boy who had been missing for days after wandering off into the woods said God told him to search for the toddler. Christopher Ramírez disappeared on Wednesday afternoon while he was playing with the neighbor’s dog, and authorities had been searching for the boy for days, using drones, helicopters and four-wheelers to search the heavily wooded area they believed he had gone into near Plantersville. The dog had returned, but Christopher had not.foxwilmington.com
