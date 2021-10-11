CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon to take team-wise approach on remote work policy

By Syndicated Content
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Amazon.com Inc will let individual teams decide for how many days corporate employees would be expected to work from office in a week, Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy said in a message to employees on Monday. Earlier, Amazon’s policy required for employees to return to office from Jan....

Business Insider

A group of nearly 50 nonprofits has launched a campaign to 'effectively end Facebook's current business model' in the wake of whistleblower testimony

Dozens of human rights organizations have started a campaign calling for action against Facebook following a week of turmoil for the tech giant. The coalition of nearly 50 nonprofits launched a new website, HowtoStopFacebook.org, on Wednesday. The organizations backing the effort include names like the Center for Digital Democracy, the Government Accountability Project, Fight for the Future, and PEN America.
Springfield Business Journal

Supporting Remote Teams

Michael Smith and Chris Sawyer, COO and CEO of Next Level Solutions respectively, discuss how they keep their remote teams and offices in and out of country on the same page. Next Level Solutions was ranked #1 in the Springfield Business Journal's 2021 Dynamic Dozen.
Variety

Microsoft Pulls LinkedIn From China as News Industry Crackdown Rattles Social Media

Tech giant Microsoft has withdrawn its LinkedIn professional social media service from mainland China, citing the difficulties of compliance in the Middle Kingdom. The move marks the withdrawal of the last major western social media operation in China, where the Communist government is simultaneously pushing back against tech firms, private capital and western influence. The Chinese government is in the process of pushing tech firms out of the news business, even in seemingly uncontroversial areas as sports. “We’re also facing a significantly more challenging operating environment and greater compliance requirements in China,” LinkedIn explained on its corporate blog. “Given this, we’ve made the...
AFP

Microsoft shuttering LinkedIn in China as rules tighten

Microsoft on Thursday said it will shut down career-oriented social network LinkedIn in China, citing a "challenging operating environment" as Beijing tightens its control over tech firms. "We're... facing a significantly more challenging operating environment and greater compliance requirements in China," Shroff said in a blog post.
wincountry.com

Vietnam carmaker Vinfast eyes start of U.S. deliveries in late 2022, CEO says

(Reuters) – Vietnamese automaker Vinfast will begin taking pre-orders in the U.S. market for its VF e35 and e36 electric SUVs in the first half of 2022 and expects to begin delivering them by the end of the year, global Chief Executive Michael Lohscheller said. “It’s still early to make...
KTLA

Amazon to allow employees to work remotely indefinitely

Amazon said Monday it will allow many tech and corporate workers to continue working remotely indefinitely, as long as they can commute to the office when necessary. The new policy was announced in a blog post and is a change from Amazon’s previous expectation that most employees would need to be in the office at […]
Dice Insights

Amazon Relaxes Its Work-From-Home Policy for Corporate Workers

Amazon is introducing a little flexibility into its work-from-home policies, in a departure from its previous “office-centric” stance. In an open letter to employees, new Amazon CEO Andy Jassy suggested the company has entered a “stage of experimenting, learning, and adjusting for a while as we emerge from this pandemic.” Under the old plan, Amazon’s office employees would return to the office three days per week, working from home the other two; now, “individual teams” can make decisions about employees’ remote work schedules.
KXL

Many Amazon Workers To Continue To Work Remotely

SEATTLE (AP) – Amazon says it will allow many tech and corporate workers to continue working remotely indefinitely as long as they can commute to the office when necessary. The new policy was announced in a blog post. It’s a change from Amazon’s previous expectation that most employees would need...
Puget Sound Business Journal

Amazon will allow remote work to continue for most corporate employees, leaving decision to team leaders

Amazon.com Inc. (Nasdaq: AMZN) is effectively dropping its early January office reopening date, instead making it a team-by-team decision at the director level, according to an internal email shared with the Business Journal and posted to the company's blog. It's the latest departure from the company's once rigid reopening guidelines....
bizjournals

Amazon scraps January office reopening date, gives team leaders flexibility on remote work

Amazon.com Inc. is effectively abandoning its January reopening schedule — and embracing, to a larger degree than ever, remote work. Instead of requiring all employees to return to the office in early January, as it previously planned, the tech and retail giant is leaving the decision up to individual teams. Director-level managers will decide for their teams whether, when and how often employees in their groups will be required to be in the office, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said Oct. 11 in a companywide email shared with Puget Sound Business Journal and posted to the company's blog. While some teams will likely remain mostly remote, others will split their time between office and remote workplaces and still others will move mostly to the office, he said.
