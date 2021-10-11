Crime Watch-Oct. 1

On Oct. 1 at approximately 3:15 p.m. Officers responded to the 2000 block of Ocean Ave to a radio call of a DUI. The comments of the call stated that the reporting party was involved in a traffic accident and he believed that the other driver was intoxicated. The victim reported that a vehicle parked next to him struck his vehicle while attempting to back up. The victim noted that the driver of the other vehicle was drinking a beer while driving. After completing a field sobriety test, Alyson McDaris, was placed under arrest for Driving Under the Influence. While being handcuff, McDaris physically lashed out at the arresting officers leading to the additional charge of battery on a peace officer.