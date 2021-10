The chief executive of Pine Labs, an Indian FinTech firm, says the company may go public in as little as a year because of opportunities in digital payments, Reuters reported. "We are at a stage where we will want to look at an IPO option in the next 12 months' time," Amrish Rau told Reuters in a virtual interview, the news service reported. "In the next 18 months' time, I see this (online business) to be a $25 billion opportunity (annually) just for Pine Labs. We have an opportunity where we can potentially double our volumes in the next two-and-a-half years' time."

BUSINESS ・ 17 HOURS AGO