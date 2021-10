NC State makes its first trip back to Chestnut Hill, Mass. this weekend after a year off from the rivalry against Boston College in 2020. The last time the Wolfpack traveled to take on the Eagles, it was a game to forget as the 2019 squad's tumultuous season took a turn for the worst with a 45-24 loss that was all but over before halftime.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 8 HOURS AGO