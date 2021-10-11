CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Edison, OH

Edison boys third, Norwalk eighth in deep district

By Norwalk Reflector staff, sports@norwalkreflector.com
Norwalk Reflector
Norwalk Reflector
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bm659_0cNwFraa00

Ahead of Saturday’s regular season finale meeting, the Edison boys soccer team was seeded third and Norwalk eighth in a deep Division II Clyde district.

Statewide tournament draws were held to set the brackets on Sunday.

The Chargers (8-3-2) visit Norwalk (7-5-2) at 2:30 p.m. this Saturday at Contractors Stadium.

Edison has a first-round bye in the district and awaits the Oct. 18 winner between No. 7 Vermilion (5-3-2) and No. 5 Clear Fork (8-6) in a sectional title match at 5 p.m. on Oct. 21.

The Truckers also have a bye to a sectional title match at 5 p.m. on Oct. 21. They will most likely travel to No. 2 Ontario (9-4-1), which hosts No. 9 Mansfield Senior (4-9-1) on Oct. 18.

The Warriors beat the Truckers by an 11-2 score in the Aug. 24 season opener.

The top eight of the 11 seeds in the Clyde district have a winning record. The district semifinals are scheduled for Oct. 25 and the title match is at 6 p.m. on Oct. 28.

At the Div. III Tiffin Columbian site, Willard is seeded seventh out of 10 teams and will travel to No. 4 Riverdale at 5 p.m. on Oct. 20 for a sectional semifinal. The winner of the match visits No. 3 Mansfield Christian at 1 p.m. on Oct. 23.

DIVISION II

Clyde district

Sectional semifinals

Oct. 18

No. 10 Tiffin Columbian at No. 1 Lexington, 6 p.m.

No. 9 Mansfield Senior at No. 2 Ontario, 6 p.m.

No. 7 Vermilion at No. 5 Clear Fork, 5 p.m.

Sectional championships

Oct. 21

Lexington-Columbian winner vs. No. 11 Clyde, 5 p.m.

No. 6 Galion at No. 4 Huron, 5 p.m.

Ontario-Mansfield winner vs. No. 8 Norwalk, 5 p.m.

Vermilion-Clear Fork winner at No. 3 Edison, 5 p.m.

District semifinals

Oct. 25

Teams TBD, 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

District championship

Oct. 28

Teams TBD, 6 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Norwalk seventh at Lexington

LEXINGTON — In another deep district, the Truckers were the No. 7 seed at the 10-team Lexington girls soccer district with a 7-4-2 record.

Norwalk visits No. 3 Clear Fork (9-3-2) — ranked 15th in the latest state coaches poll — at 1 p.m. on Oct. 23 in a sectional championship matchup.

Div. II No. 5-ranked Ontario (9-2-3) is the top seed in the district and defending state champion Mansfield Madison (6-7) is the No. 2 seed.

At the Div. III Genoa site, Edison (5-6) is seeded sixth out of nine teams and awaits the winner of an Oct. 19 sectional semifinal between No. 7 Northwood (3-9) and No. 5 Huron (4-9-1).

Should the Tigers advance, the Chargers would travel to Huron at 5 p.m. on Oct. 21 for a sectional title matchup. Huron won the regular season SBC Bay Division matchups by scores of 4-2 and 2-1.

DIVISION II

Lexington district

Sectional semifinals

Oct. 20

No. 10 Galion at No. 1 Ontario, 5 p.m.

No. 8 Shelby at No. 2 Mansfield Madison, 5 p.m.

Sectional championships

Oct. 23

No. 7 Norwalk at No. 3 Clear Fork, 1 p.m.

No. 6 Mansfield Senior at Madison-Shelby winner, 1 p.m.

No. 5 Perkins at No. 4 Lexington, 1 p.m.

No. 9 Vermilion at Galion-Ontario winner, 1 p.m.

District semifinals

Oct. 27

Teams TBD, 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

District championship

Oct. 30

Teams TBD, 2 p.m.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Eye Opener: Former President Bill Clinton hospitalized

Former President Bill Clinton is in the hospital in California where his spokesman says he is on the mend following a non-COVID-related infection. Also, how is TikTok impacting America’s kids? All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds.
POTUS
CNN

January 6 committee exposes a dark truth in going after Bannon

(CNN) — The House select committee investigating the Capitol insurrection is sending an aggressive message to Donald Trump's onetime political guru -- and to the former President himself. But by moving forward to hold Steve Bannon, the architect of Trump's nationalist populism, in criminal contempt for refusing to comply with...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Northwood, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Edison, OH
Sports
City
Ontario, OH
City
Norwalk, OH
City
Galion, OH
City
Willard, OH
City
Clyde, OH
City
Edison, OH
City
Huron, OH
The Hill

FDA panel recommends authorizing Moderna booster shot

A key Food and Drug Administration panel on Thursday voted in favor of recommending booster doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for a large swath of the population. Members of the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) voted unanimously, 19-0. The agency's vaccine advisory committee said boosters should be...
HEALTH
ABC News

Prince William criticizes space tourism race, says focus should be on saving Earth

As Prince William prepares to deliver his Earthshot Prize to people saving the planet, he aimed some criticism at billionaires sending people to space. "We need some of the world's greatest brains and minds fixed on trying to repair this planet, not trying to find the next place to go and live," William, 39, said in a new BBC interview, referring to the current race for space tourism led by billionaires Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and Richard Branson. "I think that ultimately is what sold it for me -- that really is quite crucial to be focusing on this [planet] rather than giving up and heading out into space to try and think of solutions for the future."
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edison
Norwalk Reflector

Norwalk Reflector

Norwalk, OH
943
Followers
142
Post
141K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Norwalk Reflector

Comments / 0

Community Policy