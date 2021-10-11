Edison boys third, Norwalk eighth in deep district

Ahead of Saturday’s regular season finale meeting, the Edison boys soccer team was seeded third and Norwalk eighth in a deep Division II Clyde district.

Statewide tournament draws were held to set the brackets on Sunday.

The Chargers (8-3-2) visit Norwalk (7-5-2) at 2:30 p.m. this Saturday at Contractors Stadium.

Edison has a first-round bye in the district and awaits the Oct. 18 winner between No. 7 Vermilion (5-3-2) and No. 5 Clear Fork (8-6) in a sectional title match at 5 p.m. on Oct. 21.

The Truckers also have a bye to a sectional title match at 5 p.m. on Oct. 21. They will most likely travel to No. 2 Ontario (9-4-1), which hosts No. 9 Mansfield Senior (4-9-1) on Oct. 18.

The Warriors beat the Truckers by an 11-2 score in the Aug. 24 season opener.

The top eight of the 11 seeds in the Clyde district have a winning record. The district semifinals are scheduled for Oct. 25 and the title match is at 6 p.m. on Oct. 28.

At the Div. III Tiffin Columbian site, Willard is seeded seventh out of 10 teams and will travel to No. 4 Riverdale at 5 p.m. on Oct. 20 for a sectional semifinal. The winner of the match visits No. 3 Mansfield Christian at 1 p.m. on Oct. 23.

DIVISION II

Clyde district

Sectional semifinals

Oct. 18

No. 10 Tiffin Columbian at No. 1 Lexington, 6 p.m.

No. 9 Mansfield Senior at No. 2 Ontario, 6 p.m.

No. 7 Vermilion at No. 5 Clear Fork, 5 p.m.

Sectional championships

Oct. 21

Lexington-Columbian winner vs. No. 11 Clyde, 5 p.m.

No. 6 Galion at No. 4 Huron, 5 p.m.

Ontario-Mansfield winner vs. No. 8 Norwalk, 5 p.m.

Vermilion-Clear Fork winner at No. 3 Edison, 5 p.m.

District semifinals

Oct. 25

Teams TBD, 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

District championship

Oct. 28

Teams TBD, 6 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Norwalk seventh at Lexington

LEXINGTON — In another deep district, the Truckers were the No. 7 seed at the 10-team Lexington girls soccer district with a 7-4-2 record.

Norwalk visits No. 3 Clear Fork (9-3-2) — ranked 15th in the latest state coaches poll — at 1 p.m. on Oct. 23 in a sectional championship matchup.

Div. II No. 5-ranked Ontario (9-2-3) is the top seed in the district and defending state champion Mansfield Madison (6-7) is the No. 2 seed.

At the Div. III Genoa site, Edison (5-6) is seeded sixth out of nine teams and awaits the winner of an Oct. 19 sectional semifinal between No. 7 Northwood (3-9) and No. 5 Huron (4-9-1).

Should the Tigers advance, the Chargers would travel to Huron at 5 p.m. on Oct. 21 for a sectional title matchup. Huron won the regular season SBC Bay Division matchups by scores of 4-2 and 2-1.

DIVISION II

Lexington district

Sectional semifinals

Oct. 20

No. 10 Galion at No. 1 Ontario, 5 p.m.

No. 8 Shelby at No. 2 Mansfield Madison, 5 p.m.

Sectional championships

Oct. 23

No. 7 Norwalk at No. 3 Clear Fork, 1 p.m.

No. 6 Mansfield Senior at Madison-Shelby winner, 1 p.m.

No. 5 Perkins at No. 4 Lexington, 1 p.m.

No. 9 Vermilion at Galion-Ontario winner, 1 p.m.

District semifinals

Oct. 27

Teams TBD, 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

District championship

Oct. 30

Teams TBD, 2 p.m.