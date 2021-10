Dogecoin has not has the most favorable few weeks on the market. Nonetheless, the asset has seen some upside this week with the price breaking above $0.23. It has not mirrored the growth seen in top rival Shiba Inu. But has been on a steady growth pace since trading opened for the week. It’s hard to accurately predict where the coin might be headed in the next few months. Although technical analysis points to a price spike.

STOCKS ・ 18 HOURS AGO